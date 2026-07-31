Died at age 66
The Sports World Mourns Soccer Legend Franco Baresi
Deep sorrow in the world of soccer. Italian legend Franco Baresi has died. After morbid false reports had already been circulating in recent days, it is now, sadly, a sad certainty, as confirmed by his former club, Milan. Baresi was only 66 years old.
It is now a sad reality: Franco Baresi has died! After his former club, AC Milan, had denied the morbid, circulating false reports of his death as recently as Thursday, they were forced to announce on Friday that the soccer legend had indeed passed away.
“His example and his depth—just like his No. 6 jersey—will forever be an integral and essential part of the DNA and journey of the entire club. The condolences that AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi’s entire family are the same as those felt by every ‘Rossonero’ fan at such a difficult time,” the Milan club wrote on Instagram.
A Legend for the Club and the National Team
Meanwhile, little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death. Milan stated on Thursday that Baresi was going through “a difficult time” and asked that his privacy and that of his family be respected. The 66-year-old had been struggling with health issues. A year ago, he had to undergo surgery to remove a mass from his lung.
Baresi enjoyed legendary status far beyond Italy’s borders. He was revered both on the national team and at AC Milan. Baresi was one of the best defenders Italian soccer has ever produced; with 719 competitive appearances for AC Milan, he was among the club’s greatest legends, and he won the World Cup, finished as runner-up, and took third place with Italy.
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