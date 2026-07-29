LIVE: 4-1! Rapid Extends Its Lead

Rapid Coach Hopes to Advance to the League Phase

If promotion is secured as expected, Rapid will face the winner of the matchup between Paide Linnameeskond of Estonia and PFC Zira of Azerbaijan. The first match ended with a 1-0 home win for Paide; Rapid is keeping an eye on the return leg. Should they also successfully navigate the third qualifying round, they would compete in the playoffs at the end of August for a spot in the league phase. “First, we have to do our job and also get lucky in the draw. But if we manage to qualify for the league phase, that would mean a great deal,” said Hoff Thorup.