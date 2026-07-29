European Cup Qualifiers
LIVE: 4-1! Rapid Extends Its Lead
Second leg of the second round of Conference League qualifying: Rapid heads into the second leg against Santa Coloma of Andorra with a 3-1 lead. We’re covering the match live—see the live ticker below. Current score: 2-0 for Rapid.
Here’s the live ticker:
Rapid is set to seal the deal on Wednesday (8:30 p.m.). Following their 3-1 away win in the first leg of the Conference League’s second qualifying round last week, the Hütteldorf-based team now aims to officially seal their advancement to the next round against FC Santa Coloma of Andorra. Coach Johannes Hoff Thorup is hoping for a commanding performance in front of the home crowd in the team’s first competitive match of the season.
“This is a game we have to win, even though we know that European Cup games are never easy,” explained the Dane. “If we show the same discipline and passion as in the first two games, I’m sure we’ll advance.”
Rapid followed up their victory in Andorra with a comfortable 3-0 win in the Cup at Wienerberg on Sunday. Hoff Thorup was more satisfied with that performance than with the team’s showing in the first match against Santa Coloma. “We want to control the match better this time than we did last week. We were too open in the second half then.”
Rapid Coach Hopes to Advance to the League Phase
If promotion is secured as expected, Rapid will face the winner of the matchup between Paide Linnameeskond of Estonia and PFC Zira of Azerbaijan. The first match ended with a 1-0 home win for Paide; Rapid is keeping an eye on the return leg. Should they also successfully navigate the third qualifying round, they would compete in the playoffs at the end of August for a spot in the league phase. “First, we have to do our job and also get lucky in the draw. But if we manage to qualify for the league phase, that would mean a great deal,” said Hoff Thorup.
Over 11,000 tickets have been sold for the match so far. Fans will see a field that is somewhat battered in places, as Managing Director Steffen Hofmann reported. The turf was replanted only after the end of last season, but has been struggling with a turf disease in the area around the benches since the heat wave at the end of June. However, the German emphasized that they’ve been able to stop the spread and are confident the turf will soon be back in top condition.
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