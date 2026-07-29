FIFA Boss Gets Serious
Infantino Sets a Deadline and Threatens to Withhold Funding
Now Gianni Infantino is getting serious about the World Cup issue! According to consistent reports, the FIFA boss has given the federations a 53-day deadline to approve the controversial planned investor deal, which is intended to generate billions through a potential sale of commercial rights, such as those for the World Cup.
In exchange for their approval, Infantino has promised a special payment. This is reported by British media outlets, which quoted verbatim from the FIFA president’s five-page letter.
Infantino Threatens to Withhold Funds
According to these reports, the deadline for the 211 member associations to give their approval is September 19. Specifically, the letter reportedly states: “Should you wish to move forward, this $10 billion package will be available to you as of January 1, 2027, and will mark the beginning of the next phase of our shared journey.” This would amount to $40 million (€35.19 million) per association annually—four times as much as before.
And further: “Should you wish to maintain the status quo and reject this proposal, our planned $2.7 billion expansion of the Forward Program, as previously presented, will still be available to you.”
UEFA Considers World Cup Boycott
The decision is to be made by a simple majority. While the European association (UEFA) criticized the proposal, the continental associations of Asia and North and Central America appeared open to it, at least in principle. However, both complained that they had not been informed of Infantino’s plans in advance.
According to media reports, UEFA is planning an emergency meeting this week. A World Cup boycott is also a possibility, though UEFA has not issued a statement on the matter.
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