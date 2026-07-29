Infantino Sets a Deadline and Threatens to Withhold Funding

Infantino Threatens to Withhold Funds

According to these reports, the deadline for the 211 member associations to give their approval is September 19. Specifically, the letter reportedly states: “Should you wish to move forward, this $10 billion package will be available to you as of January 1, 2027, and will mark the beginning of the next phase of our shared journey.” This would amount to $40 million (€35.19 million) per association annually—four times as much as before.