The Innviertel’s “horror stretch” just won’t let up

Handling the Horror Crash Well

What goes through your mind when you’re called out again for a “rescue operation following a traffic accident, unclear situation”? “What happened there before is no longer on our minds,” Raschhofer (34) clarifies. Most of the 32 colleagues from Saturday were also on duty on Sunday. “That shows we’ve done a good job with our internal crisis intervention,” says the commander, adding: “The great thing is that we almost always improve the situation. Unfortunately, the fact that it doesn’t always work out is just part of the job.”