Farewell After 16 Days
Italian soccer is now finally sinking into chaos
Following the surprising failure to appoint Andrea Pirlo as head coach, Italian soccer is now finally sinking into chaos! Because now Milan legend Paolo Maldini is also stepping down as technical director of the national soccer association—after just 16 (!) days in office…
This was actually to be expected, as Maldini had reportedly announced in advance that, without Pirlo as head coach, he would no longer be available to help rebuild the structure of this once-great soccer nation that has fallen so far. On Monday evening, the former world-class defender apparently followed through on his warning/threat.
As Sky Italia reports, both 58-year-old Maldini and his advisor Leonardo are leaving the Italian federation. The former players, who had been brought in as beacons of hope, reportedly informed federation president Giovanni Malago of their decision. There is no official confirmation yet.
Mancini and Conte as a Last Resort
The backdrop to the upheaval within the camp of four-time World Cup champion Italy is that the team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time this past spring. National team coach Gennaro Gattuso was subsequently let go so as not to stand in the way of a fresh start. It remains to be seen who will take on this task—Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte are considered possible candidates.
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