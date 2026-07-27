Italian soccer is now finally sinking into chaos

Mancini and Conte as a Last Resort

The backdrop to the upheaval within the camp of four-time World Cup champion Italy is that the team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time this past spring. National team coach Gennaro Gattuso was subsequently let go so as not to stand in the way of a fresh start. It remains to be seen who will take on this task—Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte are considered possible candidates.