Lenzing Closes Facility—Hundreds of Jobs Lost

About 2,000 fewer jobs worldwide by the end of 2027

The global workforce of 7,700 full-time equivalents (as of the end of 2025) will decline significantly by the end of 2027, the company said. Kasperkovitz stated that the plan is to reduce the workforce by approximately 2,000 positions by that time. However, the Lenzing CEO emphasized that this is by no means a closure or cost-cutting program as part of the new strategy, pointing to the confidence in the plans shown by shareholders and other investors, who are providing up to 600 million euros in fresh capital. The headquarters in Lenzing, Upper Austria, will also be upgraded.