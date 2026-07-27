After Ferrari's Blunder
Hamilton is angry: “We shouldn’t have stopped!”
Fifth instead of possibly second because of a botched pit strategy—Lewis Hamilton is (once again) a little upset with his Ferrari team after the Hungarian Grand Prix!
That’s because the idea of using a virtual safety car period for a tire change turned out to be suboptimal at best—and downright terrible, given the loss of several positions on the track. “I definitely don’t think we should have pitted,” Hamilton said after the race …
Here’s what happened: On lap 56 at the Hungaroring, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion was narrowly but firmly on course for second place when the Ferrari team’s strategists sensed a big opportunity: a virtual safety car!
Pit stop took a split second too long
Hamilton was quickly called into the pits to replace his now somewhat worn tires for the final sprint against the closing Max Verstappen. Unfortunately, the pit stop took just a tad too long, and he suddenly found himself behind Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli.
Instead of battling Verstappen for second place, he now had to contend with the young Italian driver—and he couldn’t get past him. Due to the 5-second penalty later imposed for exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane, the Brit ended up finishing in fifth place.
“My tires were perfectly fine!”
Which shouldn’t have happened, as Hamilton is convinced: “I would never have pitted if I’d known that doing so would cause us to lose our position on the track.” At first, he had even thought the radio message instructing him to pit was reasonable, because “you have to trust that the team made the right decision. But in hindsight, my tires were perfectly fine.”
His problem, he said, was that the radio message didn’t come until right before he entered the pits—it was simply impossible for him to really argue about it…
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read the original article here.
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