Longtime ÖVP Member Leaves Vienna Economic Association

“Unfortunately, I have to remain a member”

As an entrepreneur in Vienna, the 77-year-old “unfortunately has to remain a member” of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce. However, she cannot understand how “so many highly respectable officials—both men and women—remain silent in the face of all these allegations, thereby tolerating this behavior, stonewalling in the relevant committees, and thus causing considerable harm to their own community of like-minded people!” She hopes that “all those men who are NOT like that will also speak up and draw the appropriate conclusions.”