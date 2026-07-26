Suspect Still at Large
CSD: Passenger Arrested, Fears of Another Attack
In Berlin, the search for suspected terrorist Abdul Ballout is in full swing following the attack that left one person dead and 29 injured. One person has since been arrested; he is believed to be the passenger who was in the vehicle when Ballout plowed into the crowd of revelers during Christopher Street Day (CSD).
On Sunday afternoon, Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) visited the scene of the attack and issued a statement on the current status of the investigation. In doing so, he officially referred to the incident as a terrorist attack for the first time.
“Everything points to an Islamist motive,” Dobrindt said. After the rampage, the perpetrator attacked additional passersby with a bladed weapon—presumably a machete—and seriously injured them as well.
Perpetrator Likely Not a “Lone Wolf”
Apparently, the terrorist is not a “lone wolf.” The suspect, Abdul Ballout, had previously come to the attention of authorities due to a high number of criminal offenses, radicalization, and his involvement in Islamist circles, Dobrindt continued.
In Berlin, he had been sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison, but the sentence was suspended. The public prosecutor’s office had filed an appeal against this decision. Dobrindt did not specify exactly what Abdul Ballout had been convicted of.
Passenger Arrested
Given that the terrorist had apparently been active in the relevant known circles, there is an increased risk of further attacks; authorities are conducting an intensive manhunt for the 21-year-old. One arrest has already been made; according to media reports, the suspect is believed to be the attacker’s passenger.
Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) emphasized that the route of the Christopher Street Day parade was not affected by the attack: “The perpetrator didn’t make it there because the police and security authorities had secured the route. But there were still Christopher Street Day attendees about 400 meters away.”
Memorial Service and March
Wegner announced that the Berlin Senate would convene for a special session at 3:00 p.m. Discussions with security authorities are also planned to determine how such acts can be prevented in the future.
According to Wegner, a memorial service is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Berlin’s Marienkirche. Afterward, participants will march together to the Brandenburg Gate in a memorial procession.
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