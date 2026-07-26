Berlin Suspect on the Run
CSD Horror: Amsterdam Steps Up Security for “World Pride”
Grief and shock prevail in Berlin following the attack that left one person dead and several others injured, some seriously, at a party held in conjunction with Christopher Street Day (CSD). The LGBTQ+ movement’s next major event will now take place in Amsterdam—and there are already fears of copycat attacks.
In Amsterdam, additional security measures are being implemented for the “World Pride” festival currently underway, following the deadly attack in Berlin. World Pride is considered one of the largest international events of the LGBTQ+ movement.
The festival is taking place in Amsterdam for the first time this year. The multi-day events were officially opened on Saturday in the presence of Queen Máxima without incident. The highlight is scheduled for this coming Saturday: the Pride Amsterdam boat parade through the canals of the Dutch capital.
Attack Overshadows Pride Celebrations
But the celebrations are now overshadowed by the horrific attack in Berlin. Especially since there is suspicion that Abdul Ballout, the alleged attacker, did not act alone. Was he even part of a terrorist network, like the attackers in Belgium or Paris at the time?
At this hour, police are continuing their intensive search for the 21-year-old, who was already known to authorities as an Islamist threat—as we previously reported. What’s particularly grotesque: Ballout was supposed to attend a deradicalization course this past weekend. Now it’s becoming increasingly clear that the man, who was born in Germany and whose family is from Lebanon, had in fact become far more radicalized and was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group.
Terrorism expert: “Social media plays an important role”
Felix Neumann, a terrorism expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, told the dpa that radicalization is increasingly taking place online. “Generally speaking, I would say that we are seeing—particularly with regard to Islamism as well as right-wing extremism—that the digital component has continued to grow,” the expert said. Social media plays an important role. Young people are constantly exposed to the same content and are trapped in their own algorithm-driven bubble.
In Berlin on Sunday, people gathered at the scene of the incident; flowers were laid, along with a sign reading: “Love conquers all.” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) described the act as an “attack on our society,” adding that it would be prosecuted with the full force of the law.
The Federal Police announced that their presence had been visibly stepped up, particularly at airports, in the rail system, and at border checkpoints. In addition, a search of Abdul Ballout’s apartment has already been conducted—so far without success.
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