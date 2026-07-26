CSD Horror: Amsterdam Steps Up Security for “World Pride”

At this hour, police are continuing their intensive search for the 21-year-old, who was already known to authorities as an Islamist threat—as we previously reported. What’s particularly grotesque: Ballout was supposed to attend a deradicalization course this past weekend. Now it’s becoming increasingly clear that the man, who was born in Germany and whose family is from Lebanon, had in fact become far more radicalized and was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group.