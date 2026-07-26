Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Berlin Suspect on the Run

CSD Horror: Amsterdam Steps Up Security for “World Pride”

Nachrichten
26.07.2026 14:08
Following the attack on the Pride party in Berlin, there are now fears of copycat attacks. In ...
Following the attack on the Pride party in Berlin, there are now fears of copycat attacks. In Amsterdam, “World Pride” is now taking place under heightened security measures.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/DINGENA MOL, AFP/RALF HIRSCHBERGER)
Porträt von Michaela Braune
Von Michaela Braune

Grief and shock prevail in Berlin following the attack that left one person dead and several others injured, some seriously, at a party held in conjunction with Christopher Street Day (CSD). The LGBTQ+ movement’s next major event will now take place in Amsterdam—and there are already fears of copycat attacks.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

In Amsterdam, additional security measures are being implemented for the “World Pride” festival currently underway, following the deadly attack in Berlin. World Pride is considered one of the largest international events of the LGBTQ+ movement.

The festival is taking place in Amsterdam for the first time this year. The multi-day events were officially opened on Saturday in the presence of Queen Máxima without incident. The highlight is scheduled for this coming Saturday: the Pride Amsterdam boat parade through the canals of the Dutch capital.

Queen Máxima opened “World Pride” in Amsterdam on Saturday. Now there are fears of further ...
Queen Máxima opened “World Pride” in Amsterdam on Saturday. Now there are fears of further attacks.(Bild: EPA/RAMON VAN FLYMEN)
(Bild: AFP/DINGENA MOL)
(Bild: AFP/DINGENA MOL)
(Bild: EPA/RAMON VAN FLYMEN)

Attack Overshadows Pride Celebrations
But the celebrations are now overshadowed by the horrific attack in Berlin. Especially since there is suspicion that Abdul Ballout, the alleged attacker, did not act alone. Was he even part of a terrorist network, like the attackers in Belgium or Paris at the time? 

At this hour, police are continuing their intensive search for the 21-year-old, who was already known to authorities as an Islamist threat—as we previously reported. What’s particularly grotesque: Ballout was supposed to attend a deradicalization course this past weekend. Now it’s becoming increasingly clear that the man, who was born in Germany and whose family is from Lebanon, had in fact become far more radicalized and was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group. 

Flowers at the scene of the attack. And the almost defiant message: “Love conquers all!”
Flowers at the scene of the attack. And the almost defiant message: “Love conquers all!”(Bild: AP/Markus Schreiber)
(Bild: AP/Markus Schreiber)
(Bild: AP/Markus Schreiber)
(Bild: AFP/JOHN MACDOUGALL)
(Bild: AFP/RALF HIRSCHBERGER)
(Bild: AFP/RALF HIRSCHBERGER)

Terrorism expert: “Social media plays an important role”
Felix Neumann, a terrorism expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, told the dpa that radicalization is increasingly taking place online. “Generally speaking, I would say that we are seeing—particularly with regard to Islamism as well as right-wing extremism—that the digital component has continued to grow,” the expert said. Social media plays an important role. Young people are constantly exposed to the same content and are trapped in their own algorithm-driven bubble.

In Berlin on Sunday, people gathered at the scene of the incident; flowers were laid, along with a sign reading: “Love conquers all.” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) described the act as an “attack on our society,” adding that it would be prosecuted with the full force of the law.

The Federal Police announced that their presence had been visibly stepped up, particularly at airports, in the rail system, and at border checkpoints. In addition, a search of Abdul Ballout’s apartment has already been conducted—so far without success. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
26.07.2026 14:08
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf