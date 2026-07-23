Rapid has a close call—but celebrates in the end!

Three Goals in Six Minutes

Santa Coloma, which finished fourth in Andorra’s league last season, focused primarily on defense. Adria Arjona had the hosts’ only chance in the first half following a corner kick (24th minute). It wasn’t until after halftime that the game picked up pace. Raux-Yao headed a corner kick from Demir into the far corner to give Rapid the lead. But it didn’t last long. Arjona sent Pedra Munoz on a run, and the right winger remained ice-cold in a one-on-one with Niklas Hedl (54th minute).