Handover of Migrants
Video: Are Sea Rescue Workers Collaborating with Smugglers?
Are aid workers from a human rights organization working directly hand in hand with human traffickers? Controversial video footage shows shocking events during the handover of refugees in the Mediterranean.
The footage, captured by a reconnaissance aircraft belonging to Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, was taken on May 11, 2026. France’s largest newspaper, “Le Figaro,” analyzed the video and confirmed its authenticity.
This video shows the controversial handover of migrants and puts Sea-Watch under pressure:
The approximately seven-minute footage shows a large ocean-going vessel and three smaller boats off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea. When the camera switches to the reconnaissance aircraft’s higher-resolution lens, the words “Sea-Watch 5” are clearly visible on the freighter.
No refugees in distress visible
People wearing life jackets are sitting on a black speedboat—packed tightly together. Five of the men are wearing masks. A short time later, the surveillance video clearly shows a rubber dinghy launching from the Sea-Watch and heading toward the speedboat. The images show neither people in the water nor a sinking boat nor any discernible panic. There is no evidence of a spontaneous rescue operation—as Sea-Watch later claimed.
I can confirm that a Frontex aircraft was operating in the area on May 11.
Sprecher von Frontex
Refugees are already wearing life jackets
A second, smaller boat belonging to the human rights organization appears to have already taken refugees from the speedboat. Then the remaining people are transferred one by one from the speedboat to the Sea-Watch’s remaining dinghy. Life jackets are distributed—to everyone who isn’t already wearing one.
Thumbs up, then the boats drifted apart
According to current information, approximately 90 people—mostly from Bangladesh—are said to have been transferred from the smugglers to Sea-Watch during this operation. After the last migrant reaches the rescue boat, one of the masked men gives a signal. He gives a thumbs-up, and then the boats drift apart.
Prosecutor’s Office Launches Preliminary Investigation
After reviewing the Frontex footage, the Italian public prosecutor’s office has launched a preliminary investigation on suspicion of aiding and abetting illegal immigration. Aiding and abetting illegal entry under aggravated circumstances can be punished in Italy with up to 20 years in prison.
Sea-Watch: “Far-right smear campaign”
The human rights organization Sea-Watch has since commented on the controversial footage and says it is facing a far-right smear campaign. In a press release, the NGO denies any collaboration with human smugglers: “The published footage shows only a selective excerpt.”
This smear campaign against civil society will not intimidate us. We remain determined to save lives and fight for freedom of movement.”
Aussendugn der Menschenrechtsorganisation Sea-Watch
Sea-Watch continues: “The rescue team encountered a two-story boat with 90 people on board. Two people were unconscious, and several were severely weakened.” The NGO further states: “There is neither a relationship nor any form of communication or prior arrangement. Our rescue team was also confronted by masked men.” The crew’s calm behavior was a deliberate attempt at de-escalation, not familiarity.
According to its own figures, Sea-Watch has brought 50,000 refugees to Europe since 2015.
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