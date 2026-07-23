Former Startup Emmi AI
40 New Jobs at Linz-Based AI Company Following Multi-Million Deal
Following its multimillion-euro sale to the French tech conglomerate Mistral, the Linz-based former startup Emmi is looking for new employees. And the AI specialists are working on models designed to speed up crash tests—and thus car production—by about a third.
It was a mega-deal: In the spring, French tech giant Mistral acquired the Linz-based AI startup Emmi AI for a mid-three-digit million amount—as reported by the “Krone.” Unlike many other sales to foreign companies, however, this acquisition isn’t leading to cutbacks or cost-saving measures, but rather to expansion: “We’re looking to hire 40 new employees in Linz,” says Emmi founder Johannes Brandstetter. The AI specialists moved into their new office in the provincial capital just last week.
“Interest from all European automakers”
The reason for the growth: The researchers from Linz specialize in replacing physical simulations with artificial intelligence—which is expected to speed up many industrial processes. Brandstetter gives an example: “It takes three and a half years to build a car in Europe. Thirty percent of that time is spent on crash tests. We’re currently building models for that purpose.”
In other words, the Linz-based team aims to use AI to make crash tests more efficient, so that they take up only two or three percent of a car’s production time, instead of nearly a third as before. The first model is scheduled to be ready this fall. “There’s interest from all European automakers,” says Brandstetter.
Government as a Flagship Investor
For the former startup Emmi AI, the sale to the French company is an opportunity to become a world leader in physics simulations. And for the new French owner, Mistral, the deal opens up the possibility of entering this market. On Wednesday, Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer and State Secretary Alexander Pröll (both ÖVP) visited the Linz-based company. Their conclusion: The government intends to lead the way as a flagship investor in the field of artificial intelligence and promote AI in industrial applications.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.