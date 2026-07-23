40 New Jobs at Linz-Based AI Company Following Multi-Million Deal

Government as a Flagship Investor

For the former startup Emmi AI, the sale to the French company is an opportunity to become a world leader in physics simulations. And for the new French owner, Mistral, the deal opens up the possibility of entering this market. On Wednesday, Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer and State Secretary Alexander Pröll (both ÖVP) visited the Linz-based company. Their conclusion: The government intends to lead the way as a flagship investor in the field of artificial intelligence and promote AI in industrial applications.