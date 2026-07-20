Because of Paredes and Co.
FIFA Launches an Investigation Against Argentina!
In response to the incidents following the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, FIFA has launched an investigation!
According to a statement cited by international media, the Disciplinary Committee has taken appropriate action. After their 0-1 loss in extra time, Argentine players Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina were drawn into physical altercations with Spanish players.
During the scuffle, Paredes grabbed Spain’s Gavi by his jersey, struck him in the face with his hand, and shoved him to the ground. Earlier, he had also shoved Eric Garcia. Reports of a red card for Paredes were not confirmed by the official FIFA match and card statistics. During the game, the Argentine, who had already received a yellow card, had been on the verge of being sent off.
Numerous Argentines Displayed Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Paredes was not named in the statement. In addition to him, the investigation could also target Molina and assistant coach Roberto Ayala for possible misconduct, according to media reports. Molina had struck Spanish captain Rodri as he ran past. Enzo Fernández was sent off in stoppage time of regulation after receiving a second yellow card for a foul.
The FIFA investigation is also expected to examine the Argentines’ behavior during the post-match celebrations. According to reports, some players pointedly turned their backs during the award ceremony.
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