Head Coach Wanted
World Cup Bronze Awaits: How Would You Line Up Today?
The dream of a title is over, but France and England are still battling it out today (11 p.m.) in the “third-place match” for World Cup bronze. What lineups would you send out onto the field? Which star should be on the bench? Who deserves a starting debut? Vote below now and prove your head coaching skills!
Did you leave out any key players? Was it because the opponent was too strong? Was the ref to blame? Or was the game even “mismanaged”? There was no shortage of reasons cited after the respective semifinal matches as to why France and England didn’t make it to the final.
In today’s third-place match, the two soccer powerhouses can at least make a little amends (with their fans). Plus, another World Cup victory earns them points for the world rankings.
Submit your starting lineup predictions!
How would you line up the two teams for the battle for World Cup bronze? Show us—we’re looking for the preferred lineups from our “Krone” users. Here’s how it works:
- Select a basic formation with which you’d like to field each team (France at the top, England at the bottom).
- Click on an open position. All players eligible for that position will appear.
- Select a player by clicking on them. Repeat the process for all eleven positions.
- Finally, submit your lineup using the corresponding button.
You’ll then see how many of your players made it into the community’s top 11. You can also view the top 11 and compare which players the community agrees with you on.
NOTE: Storage issues may occur from time to time. Please don’t get frustrated—just try again.
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