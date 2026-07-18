Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Multiple Violations

Barbershops Once Again in the Crosshairs of the Financial Police

Nachrichten
18.07.2026 14:00
Stock image
Stock image(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

The Financial Police in the Anti-Fraud Office once again conducted intensive inspections of barbershops in Upper Austria and Salzburg from June 29 to July 5. In the process, several black sheep were identified and shut down.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Although inspections are carried out on an ongoing basis in this high-risk industry, a total of 77 violations were uncovered during this targeted enforcement campaign: In addition to 8 cases of illegal employment of foreign nationals, three cases of undocumented workers were also identified, as well as one violation of the Unemployment Insurance Act, which immediately led to a criminal complaint for fraud. Furthermore, in 42 cases, no records of working hours were available, and eight violations of the Trade Regulation Act were identified. Particularly striking was that in nearly one in five businesses—a total of 15 cases—violations involving cash registers were found.

Counterfeit Brand-Name Perfumes Sold
One business did not use a cash register. In six businesses, cash registers were found to lack technical security measures. Eight operators simply failed to issue any receipts at all. In 12 cases, simplified financial penalty orders were immediately issued for failure to submit annual receipts. A third-country national at a barbershop in the Salzburg area acted with particular audacity. He was also selling counterfeit brand-name perfumes such as Chanel and Gucci. The shop owner claimed to be unaware of this.

Zitat Icon

Those who ignore all regulations can expect targeted inspections in the future as well—legally operating businesses must not be the ones to suffer.

Bereichsleiter Finanzpolizei Wilfried Lehner

Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer: “The targeted inspection has once again shown just how diverse the attempts to evade taxes are. We remain true to our stance: zero tolerance for any form of tax or social security fraud. Whether it’s off-the-books work, failure to keep records, or missing cash registers—any attempt at deliberate fraud will be rigorously prosecuted.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
18.07.2026 14:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf