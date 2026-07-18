Multiple Violations
Barbershops Once Again in the Crosshairs of the Financial Police
The Financial Police in the Anti-Fraud Office once again conducted intensive inspections of barbershops in Upper Austria and Salzburg from June 29 to July 5. In the process, several black sheep were identified and shut down.
Although inspections are carried out on an ongoing basis in this high-risk industry, a total of 77 violations were uncovered during this targeted enforcement campaign: In addition to 8 cases of illegal employment of foreign nationals, three cases of undocumented workers were also identified, as well as one violation of the Unemployment Insurance Act, which immediately led to a criminal complaint for fraud. Furthermore, in 42 cases, no records of working hours were available, and eight violations of the Trade Regulation Act were identified. Particularly striking was that in nearly one in five businesses—a total of 15 cases—violations involving cash registers were found.
Counterfeit Brand-Name Perfumes Sold
One business did not use a cash register. In six businesses, cash registers were found to lack technical security measures. Eight operators simply failed to issue any receipts at all. In 12 cases, simplified financial penalty orders were immediately issued for failure to submit annual receipts. A third-country national at a barbershop in the Salzburg area acted with particular audacity. He was also selling counterfeit brand-name perfumes such as Chanel and Gucci. The shop owner claimed to be unaware of this.
Those who ignore all regulations can expect targeted inspections in the future as well—legally operating businesses must not be the ones to suffer.
Bereichsleiter Finanzpolizei Wilfried Lehner
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer: “The targeted inspection has once again shown just how diverse the attempts to evade taxes are. We remain true to our stance: zero tolerance for any form of tax or social security fraud. Whether it’s off-the-books work, failure to keep records, or missing cash registers—any attempt at deliberate fraud will be rigorously prosecuted.”
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