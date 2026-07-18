Barbershops Once Again in the Crosshairs of the Financial Police

Although inspections are carried out on an ongoing basis in this high-risk industry, a total of 77 violations were uncovered during this targeted enforcement campaign: In addition to 8 cases of illegal employment of foreign nationals, three cases of undocumented workers were also identified, as well as one violation of the Unemployment Insurance Act, which immediately led to a criminal complaint for fraud. Furthermore, in 42 cases, no records of working hours were available, and eight violations of the Trade Regulation Act were identified. Particularly striking was that in nearly one in five businesses—a total of 15 cases—violations involving cash registers were found.