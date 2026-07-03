Alaba: “I can’t even put it into words…”

Future Still Uncertain

What lies ahead for Alaba personally remains uncertain. After the 0–3 loss to Spain, the Vienna native didn’t want to commit to anything regarding his future with the national team or his club career. “I haven’t given my future any thought at all—not even my future at the club level. I was really here and now, very, very concentrated and focused on this World Cup, and that’s really the only thing I’ve been focusing on.” The 34-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of June. For now, Alaba wants to take some time. “First, I’ll have to process this bitter moment. That will certainly take a few days. And then, of course, I’ll start thinking about it.”