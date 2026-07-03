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Emotional Post

Alaba: “I can’t even put it into words…”

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03.07.2026 22:03
David Alaba took to Instagram to speak out after Germany’s World Cup exit.
David Alaba took to Instagram to speak out after Germany’s World Cup exit.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA pictures, instagram.com/davidalaba)
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After being eliminated from the World Cup by Spain, David Alaba addressed Austrian fans with emotional words. The ÖFB captain thanked them for their support during the tournament and offered words of encouragement for the future.

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“We’ll get back on our feet and we’ll fight again. Those were my words after the 2024 European Championship. And that’s exactly what we did, Austria,” Alaba begins his Instagram post, which features a five-part photo series. The disappointment over the elimination in the round of 32 runs deep. But: “It was an honor for me to represent these guys as captain at this World Cup and to lead our team onto the field. Every day of our journey was special and has left a lasting impression on me.”

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I can’t even put into words how much this meant to us.

Alaba über die Unterstützung der heimischen Fans während der WM

The 34-year-old particularly highlighted the support from Austria. “It was a joy to see how much enthusiasm there is back home in Austria. We felt it here every minute we were on the field. I can’t even put into words how much that meant to us. It’s just wonderful to see our country standing together.”

In closing, Alaba addressed a message to the fans: “We’ll get over this loss and our elimination together—as much as it still hurts today. I’m proud of us. Of our team and of our country. I am from Austria!”

Future Still Uncertain
What lies ahead for Alaba personally remains uncertain. After the 0–3 loss to Spain, the Vienna native didn’t want to commit to anything regarding his future with the national team or his club career. “I haven’t given my future any thought at all—not even my future at the club level. I was really here and now, very, very concentrated and focused on this World Cup, and that’s really the only thing I’ve been focusing on.” The 34-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of June. For now, Alaba wants to take some time. “First, I’ll have to process this bitter moment. That will certainly take a few days. And then, of course, I’ll start thinking about it.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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