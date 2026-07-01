LIVE NOW: Can England Get Past the DR Congo?

Congo Hopes for Another Upset

Nevertheless, the Central Africans—who are making their second World Cup appearance since 1974 (then as Zaire) and were one of the positive surprises in the group stage—will do everything they can to test the English defense, much like Panama did. The DR Congo drew 1–1 with Portugal, lost narrowly 0–1 to group winner Colombia, and secured their advancement as one of the best third-place teams with a 3–1 victory over Uzbekistan after trailing at halftime. In doing so, the “Leopards”—as the Congolese team is nicknamed—demonstrated one thing above all else: they don’t exactly freeze in awe when facing big names. And that should serve as a warning to the Three Lions as well.