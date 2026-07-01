2026 World Cup LIVE UPDATES
LIVE NOW: Can England Get Past the DR Congo?
The eighth Round of 16 match at the 2026 World Cup: Co-favorite England faces the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 0–1!
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Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are stealing the show, but England’s chances of winning the long-awaited title are being called into question after their performances in the group stage. The spectacular 4–2 win over Croatia was followed by a lackluster 0–0 draw against Ghana. And the hard-fought 2–0 win over Panama, which secured first place in the group, wasn’t exactly a highlight either. Today, the Democratic Republic of the Congo awaits in Atlanta in the Round of 16.
“Lifelines” Kane and Bellingham
England’s German head coach, Thomas Tuchel, has personnel concerns, especially in a defense that has already come under criticism. Chelsea fullback Reece James is dealing with a thigh strain, while Jarell Quansah—the Leverkusen center back whom Tuchel deployed on the wing—suffered an ankle injury against Panama. The Panamanians also created enough chances to expose the defense’s weaknesses. Added to that is the traditional backlash from back home whenever the Three Lions deliver rather lackluster performances.
But it’s also clear that the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) must not be allowed to become a stumbling block at the start of the knockout stage. That’s mainly thanks to “lifesavers” Kane and Bellingham. The latter scored his first goal against Panama and set up Kane’s goal, which could mark his breakthrough at this World Cup. Kane’s eleventh World Cup goal made him England’s all-time leading scorer at World Cup tournaments. If the Three Lions want to stay in the tournament for a long time, they’ll have to rely heavily on this duo. But Real Madrid playmaker Bellingham and Bayern Munich goal-scorer Kane can’t do it all on their own.
Congo Hopes for Another Upset
Nevertheless, the Central Africans—who are making their second World Cup appearance since 1974 (then as Zaire) and were one of the positive surprises in the group stage—will do everything they can to test the English defense, much like Panama did. The DR Congo drew 1–1 with Portugal, lost narrowly 0–1 to group winner Colombia, and secured their advancement as one of the best third-place teams with a 3–1 victory over Uzbekistan after trailing at halftime. In doing so, the “Leopards”—as the Congolese team is nicknamed—demonstrated one thing above all else: they don’t exactly freeze in awe when facing big names. And that should serve as a warning to the Three Lions as well.
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