World Championship Showdown
F1 Driver: “We’ve Got the Edge Over Austria!”
French-Algerian Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar believes Algeria can defeat the Austrian national team in the final Group J showdown at the World Cup on Sunday (4 a.m. CEST/live on the sportkrone.at live ticker).
“I think we have the edge over Austria and will qualify. But it’s going to be pretty tough,” said the Red Bull driver, whose parents are from Algeria. However, the 21-year-old noted that Algeria hasn’t been performing “really well” at the World Cup so far.
In general, the World Cup is a popular topic in the paddock around the time of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday (3 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker). Max Verstappen, for example, watches most of the World Cup matches before midnight, as the Red Bull star explained. “As a Netherlands fan, I naturally hope they go far,” said the four-time world champion. At the end of the day, it would come down to which opponents await the Oranje in the knockout stage. German Audi driver Nico Hülkenberg described the World Cup, given the late kickoff times in Central Europe, as a “good evening routine” before bedtime.
Perez Raves About the Home World Cup
For Sergio Perez, the home World Cup is certainly a special spectacle. “It’s great to have the World Cup in Mexico, and the national team is playing really well,” said the Cadillac driver. He said he was “really sad” not to be able to attend the games in person. “I tried to go, but it was pretty hard to organize. But if they make it back to the top division, I’ll definitely fly out there,” Perez added at the press conference in Spielberg.
He then turned to his British seatmate, George Russell. “We might even play against England.” The Mercedes driver replied, “Maybe we’ll drive there together. I’ll just hop on your plane and come along.” Russell emphasized that the Englishman had followed “every minute” of the “Three Lions’” matches. “I’m fully behind them. I think we have a great chance.”
Gasly Enjoys the French Show
French Alpine driver Pierre Gasly also believes he has a shot at the world championship title. “I watch a lot of soccer. We have an incredible team, incredible players. It’s a 90-minute show every time, and I really enjoy watching it on TV,” said Gasly, co-owner of the French third-division club FC Versailles and a big fan of Paris Saint-Germain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.