F1 Driver: “We’ve Got the Edge Over Austria!”

Perez Raves About the Home World Cup

For Sergio Perez, the home World Cup is certainly a special spectacle. “It’s great to have the World Cup in Mexico, and the national team is playing really well,” said the Cadillac driver. He said he was “really sad” not to be able to attend the games in person. “I tried to go, but it was pretty hard to organize. But if they make it back to the top division, I’ll definitely fly out there,” Perez added at the press conference in Spielberg.