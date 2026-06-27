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In the Round of 32

Knockout stage: Germany’s World Cup opponent is set!

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27.06.2026 05:38
Julian Nagelsmann and his team know their opponent.
Julian Nagelsmann and his team know their opponent.(Bild: AFP/JUSTIN SETTERFIELD)
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Von krone Sport

The German national team will face Paraguay in the Round of 32 at the World Cup. Following Spain’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay, the team led by head coach Julian Nagelsmann now finally knows its opponent in its first knockout match.

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The match will take place on Monday (10:30 p.m. CEST/live on the sportkrone.at live ticker) in Foxborough, near Boston.

DFB Captain Joshua Kimmich
DFB Captain Joshua Kimmich(Bild: AFP/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN)

Due to the complex World Cup format, there were a total of 495 possible scenarios for the seeding of the third-place teams—all remaining scenarios now point to Paraguay as Germany’s opponent even before the group stage has concluded. Scotland and Sweden were the last possible alternatives to be ruled out.

The most recent World Cup matchup between the two nations took place at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea. Back then, the German national team won 1-0 in the round of 16 thanks to a late goal by Oliver Neuville and went on to reach the final.

A blockbuster matchup in the Round of 16?
Also clear: France would be a possible opponent for Germany inthe Round of 16. The French team, led by superstar Kylian Mbappé, finished the group stage with three wins and closed out the round on Friday with a 4-1 victory over a second-string Norwegian squad.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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