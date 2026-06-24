"Fits the profile"
New Signing! Austria Snags Former BVB Striker
Austria Vienna has made a move in the transfer market to bolster its offense. Julian Hettwer is joining the Violets on a free transfer from Fortuna Düsseldorf. The former BVB striker has signed a long-term contract running through the summer of 2030.
The 23-year-old German came up through the youth systems of VfL Bochum and FC Schalke 04 before joining MSV Duisburg at age 15. There, the forward caught the eye with strong performances and moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2023.
Impressive stats in Dortmund
Hettwer played 62 games for BVB’s reserve team in the 3. Liga, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists. In the summer of 2025, he joined Fortuna Düsseldorf in the 2. Bundesliga. However, a meniscus injury sidelined the forward last season, which is why he made only a few appearances. Now that he has fully recovered, the next step in his career is set to take place at Austria.
“I’m really happy to be here. I’ve already met a few of the players; now it’s time to get to know the whole team and the organization—and, of course, the fans—which I’m also looking forward to. We want to have a successful season together, and I want to actively contribute and play my part by getting as much playing time as possible,” says Hettwer.
“Exactly the Profile We Were Looking For”
Sporting Director Tomas Zorn is also convinced of the new signing’s potential: “Julian Hettwer fits exactly the profile we were looking for in a forward. He brings a lot of dynamism and speed to the game, is versatile on offense, and has already proven his scoring ability on multiple occasions. We’re confident that he can strengthen our team right away, and we’re very pleased that—despite other offers—he chose Austria Vienna and signed a long-term contract.”
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