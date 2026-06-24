Complaint Filed
Will a Dead Field Hamster Halt Construction of a Soccer Field?
The strictly protected field hamster, which has already sparked controversy regarding the Traisental Expressway (S34), has now resurfaced in connection with another controversial project in Lower Austria. Animal rights activists are therefore calling for an immediate halt to the planned construction of a soccer field that has been the subject of controversy for years.
The dispute over SC St. Pölten’s planned new sports field on the Kremserberg is entering the next round. In the leading role: an “old acquaintance” from the region. The field hamster, which already sparked controversy during the planning of the S34, is now said to live—of all places—exactly where the traditional club’s new home stadium is planned. A passerby claims to have discovered a dead rodent there.
The Vienna Animal Welfare Association reacted immediately and filed a complaint with the authorities. The letter refers to the species’ strict protected status. The association is demanding that an investigation be launched and that all interference with the animals’ potential habitat cease immediately.
In their complaint, the animal rights activists cite the Lower Austrian Nature Conservation Act as well as several rulings by the European Court of Justice. According to these, field hamsters and their habitats enjoy extensive protection.
No Immediate Start to Construction
The City of St. Pölten has confirmed receipt of the complaint. “It is being processed,” is the brief statement from City Hall. In any case, construction will not begin immediately. “It can only proceed after a decision by the municipal council and official approval,” the city emphasizes. The project is subject to both building permit and nature conservation review procedures.
While the city and SC St. Pölten point to the need for a new home stadium—and the state has already pledged 2.5 million euros in funding for the project on the Kremserberg—local residents have been fighting the project for years. They fear increased traffic, noise, and the loss of green spaces.
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