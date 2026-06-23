Krankl, Polster, and Co. Rocked the Lake Stage

“So many young people”

After a brief evacuation due to a thunderstorm warning, the atmosphere in the well-attended stands was electric. “We used the time to grab some beer,” said the Viennese man, who, like 50 other “Krone” subscribers, had enjoyed the trip on the ÖFB team or fan bus. “It’s great that so many young people are here, too.” In front of him was a large group of young fans who broke into a rendition of “Immer wieder.” “It’s great here—Austria feels like one big family because everyone’s cheering together,” said Martin, Lukas, and Jakob, who had come from Mörbisch, Zagersdorf, or by ferry from Illmitz. “Despite the 0–2 score: We’re going to the quarterfinals!”