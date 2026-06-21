Heat Becomes a Danger
Austria is now approaching the 40-degree mark!
Austria continues to swelter—there’s currently no end in sight to the scorching heat! According to the latest forecasts from the weather service UBIMET, the extraordinary heat wave will continue unabated into the new week. Particularly concerning: This coming weekend, temperatures could even approach the 40-degree mark in some areas.
The streak of hot days is already remarkable and, according to experts, is heading toward record levels. In many state capitals, more than ten consecutive hot days are expected in the coming days—a figure that is exceptional even for June.
Heat Wave Sets New Records
“We are currently experiencing an exceptionally long heat wave that is setting new records in many regions,” explains meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann of UBIMET. Such long, continuous periods of heat have typically occurred mainly in July and August, but not this early in the summer.
As the week begins, it will remain summery and hot for the time being, though the risk of thunderstorms will increase at times, especially in the mountains and in the east. On Monday, isolated heat thunderstorms are possible with temperatures reaching up to 34 degrees.
It will remain sunny and hot on Tuesday as well, but there could be another round of heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially in the mountainous areas. While some regions will remain dry, the likelihood of thunderstorms will increase significantly in some areas.
Midsummer conditions will take hold by midweek
Starting midweek, summer in the classic sense will once again dominate: plenty of sunshine, high temperatures, and only isolated thunderstorms over the mountains. Temperatures will mostly range between 28 and 35 degrees. On Friday, it will get even hotter, with temperatures reaching up to 37 degrees in some areas.
Next weekend will bring extreme heat
According to forecasts, the heat wave is expected to peak over the weekend: Under stable high-pressure conditions, temperatures will rise to 32 to 38 degrees; locally, temperatures could even reach around 39 degrees—nearly 40 degrees. Thunderstorms will then be the exception rather than the rule and will be limited to isolated mountain regions in the west.
In addition, Zimmermann warns of significant health risks: The combination of heat and elevated ozone levels could pose a challenge to the body—especially in cities and metropolitan areas.
Year after year, hundreds of additional deaths occur in Austria as a result of high temperatures—experts refer to this as “heat-associated excess mortality.” Older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and children are particularly at risk. Help is available through the “Heat Hotline” at 0800/880 800, which is now accessible free of charge and provides support for questions about coping with the heat wave.
The danger is also being taken increasingly seriously in the workplace: With the new Heat Protection Ordinance, clear rules now apply for the first time to outdoor work—from construction sites to agriculture. Labor inspectors are following the principle of “advice before penalties” to help businesses implement protective measures.
Already a turbulent weekend
This past weekend was already quite intense: In addition to temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees, there were also some severe thunderstorms with hail and heavy rain. Things really heated up locally, especially on Friday evening and Saturday—a taste of what’s to come in the next few days...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.