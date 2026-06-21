Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Heat Becomes a Danger

Austria is now approaching the 40-degree mark!

Nachrichten
21.06.2026 13:00
The heat is already making people sweat buckets this weekend. Photos from Sunday morning show ...
The heat is already making people sweat buckets this weekend. Photos from Sunday morning show numerous “water lovers” at Vienna’s Gänsehäufel.(Bild: Stefanie Zaiser)
Porträt von Hannah Tilly
Von Hannah Tilly

Austria continues to swelter—there’s currently no end in sight to the scorching heat! According to the latest forecasts from the weather service UBIMET, the extraordinary heat wave will continue unabated into the new week. Particularly concerning: This coming weekend, temperatures could even approach the 40-degree mark in some areas.

0 Kommentare

The streak of hot days is already remarkable and, according to experts, is heading toward record levels. In many state capitals, more than ten consecutive hot days are expected in the coming days—a figure that is exceptional even for June.

Heat Wave Sets New Records
“We are currently experiencing an exceptionally long heat wave that is setting new records in many regions,” explains meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann of UBIMET. Such long, continuous periods of heat have typically occurred mainly in July and August, but not this early in the summer.

As the week begins, it will remain summery and hot for the time being, though the risk of thunderstorms will increase at times, especially in the mountains and in the east. On Monday, isolated heat thunderstorms are possible with temperatures reaching up to 34 degrees.

It will remain sunny and hot on Tuesday as well, but there could be another round of heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially in the mountainous areas. While some regions will remain dry, the likelihood of thunderstorms will increase significantly in some areas.

Midsummer conditions will take hold by midweek
Starting midweek, summer in the classic sense will once again dominate: plenty of sunshine, high temperatures, and only isolated thunderstorms over the mountains. Temperatures will mostly range between 28 and 35 degrees. On Friday, it will get even hotter, with temperatures reaching up to 37 degrees in some areas.

Next weekend will bring extreme heat
According to forecasts, the heat wave is expected to peak over the weekend: Under stable high-pressure conditions, temperatures will rise to 32 to 38 degrees; locally, temperatures could even reach around 39 degrees—nearly 40 degrees. Thunderstorms will then be the exception rather than the rule and will be limited to isolated mountain regions in the west.

Österreich
Symbol wolkig
21° / 34°
13 km/h
08:55 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
23° / 35°
10 km/h
13:19 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
23° / 33°
11 km/h
10:17 h
55 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 32°
10 km/h
11:51 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 33°
10 km/h
11:20 h
30 %
Symbol wolkenlos
20° / 35°
8 km/h
15:03 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
22° / 37°
7 km/h
13:02 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
25° / 38°
8 km/h
11:25 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
25° / 40°
10 km/h
15:15 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
26° / 40°
11 km/h
15:02 h
25 %
Wien
Symbol heiter
19° / 34°
20 km/h
11:01 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 33°
8 km/h
13:16 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
19° / 30°
7 km/h
09:44 h
55 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 29°
6 km/h
11:10 h
55 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 31°
6 km/h
11:42 h
30 %
Symbol heiter
17° / 32°
6 km/h
14:43 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 34°
8 km/h
14:53 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 37°
9 km/h
12:09 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
21° / 38°
10 km/h
15:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
22° / 39°
9 km/h
15:22 h
35 %
St. Pölten
Symbol stark bewölkt
21° / 32°
8 km/h
06:18 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 35°
14 km/h
13:59 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
21° / 33°
14 km/h
10:18 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 32°
11 km/h
11:59 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 33°
11 km/h
11:57 h
30 %
Symbol wolkenlos
18° / 35°
8 km/h
15:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 36°
8 km/h
13:52 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
22° / 37°
10 km/h
10:52 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
23° / 39°
11 km/h
15:28 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
24° / 39°
11 km/h
14:44 h
20 %
Eisenstadt
Symbol wolkig
22° / 33°
13 km/h
10:54 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
21° / 33°
7 km/h
11:11 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
20° / 33°
5 km/h
10:47 h
55 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
20° / 29°
5 km/h
10:08 h
60 %
Symbol wolkig
18° / 32°
5 km/h
11:25 h
35 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 34°
6 km/h
13:00 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 36°
10 km/h
13:58 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
23° / 39°
8 km/h
08:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
23° / 39°
7 km/h
15:31 h
20 %
Symbol heiter
23° / 39°
7 km/h
12:40 h
45 %
Linz
Symbol starke Regenschauer
20° / 31°
9 km/h
07:01 h
55 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
18° / 32°
7 km/h
12:36 h
50 %
Symbol starke Regenschauer
20° / 31°
7 km/h
10:27 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
19° / 30°
7 km/h
10:56 h
65 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
19° / 31°
6 km/h
11:42 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 33°
6 km/h
13:47 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
18° / 35°
6 km/h
14:49 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 37°
7 km/h
12:02 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
22° / 38°
7 km/h
15:30 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
22° / 37°
7 km/h
15:19 h
30 %
Graz
Symbol starke Regenschauer
19° / 32°
5 km/h
09:56 h
60 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 31°
5 km/h
12:07 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
18° / 31°
6 km/h
10:24 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
18° / 30°
6 km/h
10:20 h
60 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
18° / 31°
6 km/h
10:52 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 34°
5 km/h
12:53 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
18° / 35°
5 km/h
14:45 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
19° / 36°
5 km/h
08:29 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
20° / 37°
6 km/h
14:47 h
15 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 37°
7 km/h
14:07 h
45 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol heiter
19° / 32°
6 km/h
14:37 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 33°
7 km/h
12:49 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 32°
6 km/h
13:12 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
19° / 31°
8 km/h
10:08 h
65 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 32°
7 km/h
13:15 h
40 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 34°
10 km/h
14:02 h
10 %
Symbol heiter
17° / 35°
10 km/h
13:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 38°
8 km/h
11:15 h
10 %
Symbol heiter
23° / 37°
9 km/h
12:07 h
30 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
22° / 38°
9 km/h
09:56 h
60 %
Salzburg
Symbol heiter
16° / 33°
5 km/h
10:07 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
17° / 32°
7 km/h
05:36 h
60 %
Symbol heiter
17° / 33°
7 km/h
12:29 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
18° / 33°
8 km/h
11:12 h
60 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 33°
7 km/h
12:14 h
40 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 35°
7 km/h
13:03 h
15 %
Symbol wolkig
17° / 36°
7 km/h
11:30 h
10 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 38°
7 km/h
11:42 h
30 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
21° / 36°
8 km/h
09:10 h
45 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
21° / 35°
7 km/h
08:49 h
70 %
Innsbruck
Symbol wolkenlos
17° / 29°
6 km/h
15:16 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 30°
5 km/h
13:25 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 30°
6 km/h
13:32 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 30°
6 km/h
13:27 h
45 %
Symbol wolkenlos
18° / 31°
8 km/h
15:10 h
30 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 32°
6 km/h
12:09 h
25 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 33°
5 km/h
10:48 h
20 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 33°
7 km/h
12:39 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 33°
7 km/h
10:44 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
22° / 32°
6 km/h
09:25 h
65 %
Bregenz
Wetterdaten:

In addition, Zimmermann warns of significant health risks: The combination of heat and elevated ozone levels could pose a challenge to the body—especially in cities and metropolitan areas.

Year after year, hundreds of additional deaths occur in Austria as a result of high temperatures—experts refer to this as “heat-associated excess mortality.” Older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and children are particularly at risk. Help is available through the “Heat Hotline” at 0800/880 800, which is now accessible free of charge and provides support for questions about coping with the heat wave.

The danger is also being taken increasingly seriously in the workplace: With the new Heat Protection Ordinance, clear rules now apply for the first time to outdoor work—from construction sites to agriculture. Labor inspectors are following the principle of “advice before penalties” to help businesses implement protective measures.

Already a turbulent weekend
This past weekend was already quite intense: In addition to temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees, there were also some severe thunderstorms with hail and heavy rain. Things really heated up locally, especially on Friday evening and Saturday—a taste of what’s to come in the next few days...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
21.06.2026 13:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf