4-0 against Tunisia! Japan puts on a dominant performance

Kamada scored with his heel

Following a cross from Nakamura, Kamada—likely unintentionally—sent the ball spectacularly over the line with his heel. A second goal didn’t materialize, as Dylan Bronn made a last-ditch save in front of Kamada on a cross (9th minute). A minute later, Tunisia’s goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen was lucky to make a save on a shot by Takehiru Tomiyasu. The ball was just a hair’s breadth from crossing the line completely. A 2-0 lead was in the air and came just over half an hour into the game. Ueda drove toward the goal, controlled the ball, and placed a shot into the corner from the edge of the penalty area.