Penalties for Drivers
Vehicle Inspection Sticker Reform: Why the Grace Period Is Being Eliminated
The planned changes to the vehicle inspection sticker continue to spark debate. Following sharp criticism of the reform, the Ministry of Mobility has now spoken out to explain why it believes the new regulations are necessary. In doing so, the ministry highlights a point that could be particularly relevant for drivers abroad.
The planned elimination of the four-month grace period for the §57a sticker continues to spark debate. After the FPÖ recently sharply criticized the reform and spoke of an additional burden on drivers, the ministry led by Mobility Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ) is now defending the planned changes to the Motor Vehicle Act.
“The grace period regulation in effect until now posed a problem, especially when driving abroad, since the transition period applicable in Austria was often not recognized there and therefore sometimes resulted in heavy penalties,” the ministry stated.
Repeated instances of license plates being impounded
According to the ÖAMTC, there have been repeated problems in the past in countries such as Italy, Hungary, Croatia, and Slovenia—ranging from fines to license plate confiscations. The ministry cites alignment with applicable EU law as another reason. The proposal is based on the requirements of an EU directive. According to the ministry, the aim is to achieve a more uniform approach to vehicle inspections across Europe.
Vehicle inspection stickers to be checked in advance soon
For vehicle owners, however, the reform is also intended to provide more flexibility in choosing an appointment. Instead of having to renew the inspection sticker shortly before it expires, as has been the case until now, it will be possible in the future to have the inspection performed as early as four months before the expiration date, without this causing the next inspection date to be postponed. The ministry views this as compensation for the elimination of the previous grace period.
Whether the planned change will actually be implemented as intended will be decided during parliamentary deliberations on the amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act. Until then, the debate over the consequences for Austria’s drivers is likely to continue.
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