Vehicle Inspection Sticker Reform: Why the Grace Period Is Being Eliminated

Vehicle inspection stickers to be checked in advance soon

For vehicle owners, however, the reform is also intended to provide more flexibility in choosing an appointment. Instead of having to renew the inspection sticker shortly before it expires, as has been the case until now, it will be possible in the future to have the inspection performed as early as four months before the expiration date, without this causing the next inspection date to be postponed. The ministry views this as compensation for the elimination of the previous grace period.