Chaos Caused by Drones
Russians Apparently Blasted Their Own Oil Depot
On Wednesday night, Ukraine launched what is likely the largest drone attack against Russia since the war began. The Kremlin’s air defense was so overwhelmed that it apparently led to fatal errors. For countless Russians, the war is now—if it ever was—no longer just propaganda.
Videos of fireballs inside a large oil refinery south of Moscow went viral around the world. In particular, the sight of a depot’s roof being blown off after a devastating strike illustrated the severity of the attack. But new footage suggests that the Russians themselves may be responsible for this. Moscow has so far declined to comment.
Videos show a failed defense attempt
Military bloggers posted clips on Telegram showing a Ukrainian drone heading toward the infrastructure. Shortly afterward, an interceptor missile—presumably launched from the ground—whizzes past the drone, veers sharply off course, and crashes with full force into the oil depot.
An explosion ensues, the domed roof—weighing several metric tons—is blown off—and the images are being shared around the world. The general consensus: Moscow is losing control!
Footage from Moscow shows just how pervasive the fear of Ukrainian drone capabilities has become. Soldiers equipped with so-called MANPADS are stationed throughout the city to respond to threats from the ground. These are portable surface-to-air missile systems, usually operated by a single person. They are designed to intercept low-flying objects. According to analysts, such a maneuver likely went awry near the oil refinery.
Energy Supply Stalls
This was the second strike on the refinery this week. The ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities across the countryare exacerbating the fuel crisis in Russia. According to insiders, the world’s third-largest oil producer will have to import gasoline by sea this month to avoid shortages.
As a result of the attack, traffic on the Moscow Ring Road near the refinery was halted—here, too, desperate attempts were made from the ground to stop the swarm of drones. Flight operations at Moscow’s airports were suspended for safety reasons.
Kremlin Threatens Kyiv with “Retaliation”
At Sheremetyevo, the city’s largest airport in the northwest, people sought shelter in parking garages, according to the airport administration. Numerous videos from eyewitnesses to the attacks circulated on social media. Russian bloggers with ties to the government called for punishing those who film Ukrainian drone attacks.
No wonder, as Russia’s self-image is undergoing a harsh reality check these days. In the capital, Moscow, this attack has made it impossible for anyone to pretend that the invasion of Ukraine is none of their business. The illusion of a distant conflict is literally going up in smoke before the eyes of the Russian public.
Russians React with Anger
The images and reactions on social media painted a raw picture of panic and disbelief. The phrase “All of Moscow is on fire! Everything is on fire!” became the viral mantra of that night of terror, heard in dozens of videos shot from moving cars or apartment windows.
The bewilderment quickly turned into open anger—especially toward their own air defense. “Where was the air defense?” thousands asked on social media, alluding to the billions invested in Moscow’s defense. The criticism was accompanied by biting sarcasm: “No sirens, no app alerts. You find out because your neighbors are screaming.”
The attack on the Russian capital once again coincided with a major international event organized by dictator Putin: the ASEAN summit in Kazan on the Volga River. In early June, Ukraine had set fire to a tank farm in St. Petersburg—visible from afar—while Putin’s International Economic Forum was being held there.
This has further fueled public discontent. While a “black rain” of soot particles settled over the capital, Putin spoke about the economy and a “multipolar world order,” without mentioning the attack on his capital even once. Photo montages showing the smiling president next to the burning refinery flooded the internet. A cynical joke made the rounds: “Why didn’t the air defense work? Because Putin took it with him to Kazan.”
Zelenskyy: “Moscow will burn”
The Kremlin has already made high-profile threats of retaliation against Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists in Moscow on Thursday that Vladimir Putin was determined to carry out further “massive attacks” against Ukraine. The Russian army “is carrying this out and will continue to do so.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already declared in a bellicose tone that Moscow will continue to “burn” if Russia continues to attack his country. The capabilities to do so are clearly in place...
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