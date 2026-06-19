ÖFB Legend Passes Away at Age 88

Hans Buzek was one of the best forwards of his generation. The former national team player achieved extraordinary success at a young age, thereby making Austrian soccer history. At just ten years old, Buzek—who claimed to be a year older—managed to join Vienna’s youth team. What followed was a remarkable rise. In the 1954–55 season, he won the championship simultaneously with Vienna’s schoolboys’ team, youth team, and first team—a feat that remains unmatched to this day. Just one year later, at the age of only 17, Buzek was crowned the league’s top scorer with 33 goals.