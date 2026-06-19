At the age of 88
ÖFB Legend Passes Away at Age 88
Deep mourning for ÖFB legend Hans Buzek! According to information from “Krone,” the former national team player—who made 42 appearances and competed in the 1958 World Cup—has passed away at the age of 88.
Hans Buzek was one of the best forwards of his generation. The former national team player achieved extraordinary success at a young age, thereby making Austrian soccer history. At just ten years old, Buzek—who claimed to be a year older—managed to join Vienna’s youth team. What followed was a remarkable rise. In the 1954–55 season, he won the championship simultaneously with Vienna’s schoolboys’ team, youth team, and first team—a feat that remains unmatched to this day. Just one year later, at the age of only 17, Buzek was crowned the league’s top scorer with 33 goals.
42 international appearances for Austria
On October 30, 1955, at just 17 years and 161 days old, Buzek made his debut for the Austrian national team against Yugoslavia. For decades, he was considered Austria’s youngest national team player, until David Alaba officially broke that record in 2009. In total, Buzek played 42 international matches for Austria and was also a member of the 1958 World Cup squad in Sweden.
Vienna and Austria Legend
At the club level, the forward made his mark at several storied clubs. For Vienna, he scored an impressive 138 goals in 163 games between 1953 and 1963. From 1963 to 1967, he made 110 appearances for Austria Vienna, scoring 59 goals. Among his greatest achievements are two league titles with Vienna (1955) and Austria Vienna (1963), two ÖFB Cup victories with the “Veilchen” (1963 and 1967), and two titles as top scorer—in 1956 with 33 goals for Vienna and in 1966 with 17 goals for Austria.
,goldsmith and soccer legendIn 1963, Buzek opened a goldsmith’s shop in Baden near Vienna, which he ran until his retirement in 1992.
Even after his playing career ended, he remained connected to soccer. Former national team coach Leopold Stastny had once advised him: “Find yourself a coaching job!” Buzek later followed this advice at Badener AC from 1973 to 1977. He also served as sporting director of Vienna and led the club to two UEFA Cup qualifications.
Hans Buzek belonged to the generation that shaped Austrian soccer. His mark on the country’s soccer history will remain forever ...
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