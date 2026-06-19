Oversized scooters are blocking train seats

Specific Regulations for Scooter Transport

ÖBB points to clear rules: Such vehicles must either be stowed in the luggage compartment or—if they’re too large for that—parked in a designated storage area with an extra train ticket. “In this specific case, the train attendant would have to ask the passenger to fold up the e-scooter. If the passenger refuses, staff may ask them to leave the train,” according to the ÖBB press office.