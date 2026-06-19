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But there are rules!

Oversized scooters are blocking train seats

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19.06.2026 05:00
No seats available because oversized e-scooters are often brought into the train car
No seats available because oversized e-scooters are often brought into the train car(Bild: ZVG Privat)
Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Von Doris Seebacher

E-scooters are becoming more and more of a nuisance for many commuters, as these ever-larger vehicles often take away seats from other train passengers. Yet there are clear rules regarding how such a vehicle may be brought onto a train.

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Beate S. from Baden in Lower Austria has long known that commuting is often frustrating and time-consuming. Regular train delays, cancellations, or simply no seats—she’s been through it all for years. But right now, she’s facing a new problem. “More and more people are bringing their oversized e-scooters into the train car, blocking at least two seats,” she says, giving vent to her frustration.

She herself commutes every day from Baden to St. Pölten and back. “And even on the platform, you have to watch out so you don’t get knocked over by oversized, souped-up e-scooters.” In her opinion, getting on and off the train is also repeatedly delayed by these vehicles, which she considers oversized.

Specific Regulations for Scooter Transport
ÖBB points to clear rules: Such vehicles must either be stowed in the luggage compartment or—if they’re too large for that—parked in a designated storage area with an extra train ticket. “In this specific case, the train attendant would have to ask the passenger to fold up the e-scooter. If the passenger refuses, staff may ask them to leave the train,” according to the ÖBB press office.

No seats available because oversized e-scooters are often brought into the train compartment
No seats available because oversized e-scooters are often brought into the train compartment(Bild: ZVG Privat)
Zitat Icon

If the e-scooter is folded up and does not exceed the dimensions of 90 x 60 x 40 cm, it can be transported free of charge as carry-on luggage. 

Christopher Seif, ÖBB-Pressesprecher

For many commuters, however, the question remains whether this is actually being enforced sufficiently. Especially during rush hour, every available seat is highly sought after—and trains are often so crowded that it’s impossible for the conductor to even get through.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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