But there are rules!
Oversized scooters are blocking train seats
E-scooters are becoming more and more of a nuisance for many commuters, as these ever-larger vehicles often take away seats from other train passengers. Yet there are clear rules regarding how such a vehicle may be brought onto a train.
Beate S. from Baden in Lower Austria has long known that commuting is often frustrating and time-consuming. Regular train delays, cancellations, or simply no seats—she’s been through it all for years. But right now, she’s facing a new problem. “More and more people are bringing their oversized e-scooters into the train car, blocking at least two seats,” she says, giving vent to her frustration.
She herself commutes every day from Baden to St. Pölten and back. “And even on the platform, you have to watch out so you don’t get knocked over by oversized, souped-up e-scooters.” In her opinion, getting on and off the train is also repeatedly delayed by these vehicles, which she considers oversized.
Specific Regulations for Scooter Transport
ÖBB points to clear rules: Such vehicles must either be stowed in the luggage compartment or—if they’re too large for that—parked in a designated storage area with an extra train ticket. “In this specific case, the train attendant would have to ask the passenger to fold up the e-scooter. If the passenger refuses, staff may ask them to leave the train,” according to the ÖBB press office.
If the e-scooter is folded up and does not exceed the dimensions of 90 x 60 x 40 cm, it can be transported free of charge as carry-on luggage.
Christopher Seif, ÖBB-Pressesprecher
For many commuters, however, the question remains whether this is actually being enforced sufficiently. Especially during rush hour, every available seat is highly sought after—and trains are often so crowded that it’s impossible for the conductor to even get through.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.