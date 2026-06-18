Knockout Round Set
Another Win! Mexico Celebrates Thanks to a Goalkeeper Blunder
Second win in their second game. Mexico also celebrated a victory against South Korea; the World Cup host nation defeated the Asian side 1-0, thereby securing a spot in the knockout stage. Luis Romo scored in the 50th minute after a costly mistake by goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.
Mexico has clinched a spot in the Round of 16 at the World Cup ahead of schedule. The co-hosts defeated South Korea 1-0 (0-0) on Thursday in Guadalajara, leaving the second-place team in Group A three points behind. The Czech Republic and South Africa are already five points behind after a 1-1 draw in their head-to-head matchup ahead of the final match. Mexico kept a clean sheet, just as they did in their 2-0 win over South Africa; the only goal was scored by Luis Romo (50th minute).
In an almost uneventful first half in front of 45,522 spectators, there was only one clear scoring chance—and it belonged to the home team, which was playing without suspended captain Cesar Montes. Following a cross from Alvarado, Julian Quinones’s header was saved by South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu (20th minute). Otherwise, he—just like his counterpart—was completely untroubled, as both teams mostly failed to even penetrate the penalty area. The scoreless tie at halftime was the logical outcome. After the restart, the Mexicans needed just five strong minutes. Jesus Gallardo first hit only the side netting (49th minute).
A Gift from the Opponents Proves Decisive
A minute later, the Mexicans gratefully accepted a gift from their hosts. Kim caught a cross but fumbled the ball after colliding with a teammate—Romo slotted it into the empty net. In the minutes that followed, Korea’s goalkeeper prevented his team from falling further behind; he closed down the near post on a shot by Raúl Jiménez (75th minute) and stopped a shot by Vargas (85th minute). But Mexico’s goalkeeper, Jose Rangel, also took center stage for the first and only time in the 87th minute. He first caught Cho Gue-sung’s header from close range and then stopped Yang Hyun-jun’s follow-up shot (87').
It wasn’t until stoppage time that the only two corner kicks of the entire match were awarded. They did nothing to change the fact that “El Tri” came out on top against South Korea, just as they did at the 2018 World Cup (2–1).
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