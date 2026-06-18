Another Win! Mexico Celebrates Thanks to a Goalkeeper Blunder

A Gift from the Opponents Proves Decisive

A minute later, the Mexicans gratefully accepted a gift from their hosts. Kim caught a cross but fumbled the ball after colliding with a teammate—Romo slotted it into the empty net. In the minutes that followed, Korea’s goalkeeper prevented his team from falling further behind; he closed down the near post on a shot by Raúl Jiménez (75th minute) and stopped a shot by Vargas (85th minute). But Mexico’s goalkeeper, Jose Rangel, also took center stage for the first and only time in the 87th minute. He first caught Cho Gue-sung’s header from close range and then stopped Yang Hyun-jun’s follow-up shot (87').