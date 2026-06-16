LIVE: It’s about to start! The ÖFB team kicks off the World Cup

The team from the Middle East is considered tactically disciplined; its back three or back five is very difficult to break down. In attack, they try to strike with quick counterattacks, and Mousa Al-Tamari plays a key role in this regard. The 28-year-old winger from Stade Rennes, also known as “Jordan’s Messi,” is the only player in the squad currently playing in Europe; he tallied seven goals and eleven assists in the past Ligue 1 season.