Group J Live Updates
LIVE: It’s about to start! The ÖFB team kicks off the World Cup
Today, Austria makes its World Cup debut: Our ÖFB team faces Jordan. The match is underway, and the score is currently 0–0. We’re reporting live (live updates below).
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Austria is considered the clear favorite in Santa Clara; a win over the World Cup newcomer would be a major step toward the Round of 16 even before the remaining Group J matches against Argentina and Algeria. Head coach Ralf Rangnick is aware of the team’s role but also warned against underestimating the opponent.
“Jordan is only an easy opponent for those who haven’t looked into it,” emphasized the German, who had just announced his contract extension with the ÖFB on Saturday. “Jordan is anything but an easy opponent; it’s not comparable to San Marino. They’re anything but a walkover that you can beat in passing.”
The team from the Middle East is considered tactically disciplined; its back three or back five is very difficult to break down. In attack, they try to strike with quick counterattacks, and Mousa Al-Tamari plays a key role in this regard. The 28-year-old winger from Stade Rennes, also known as “Jordan’s Messi,” is the only player in the squad currently playing in Europe; he tallied seven goals and eleven assists in the past Ligue 1 season.
Jordan “wants to lure opponents in”
According to Rangnick, Jordan “has a clear style of play and a very compact, team-oriented approach. They want to lure the opponent forward and then exploit open spaces.” Despite all expressions of respect, however, the starting point is clear: Austria, ranked 25th in the world, faces the 64th-ranked team, which has gone five international matches without a win and lost its last two friendlies.
The ÖFB team, on the other hand, has won all three of its international matches this year. Another win would bring them relatively close to their stated minimum goal of reaching the round of 32. “We know the importance of this game—that it will set the tone—and that’s exactly how we’ll approach it,” Rangnick promised.
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