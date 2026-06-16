Not Glasner! Amorim is Milan’s new coach!

Amorim is already the third Portuguese coach at Milan in two years. However, both Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao were let go after a short time. “Amorim is among the ‘best-prepared and most innovative coaches of the new European generation,’” said Gerry Cardinale, owner of the RedBird investment fund, praising the new hire. Amorim is known for a clear tactical approach focused on high pressing and quick transitions. Amorim intends to take on the “challenge” with pride and enthusiasm. “I know exactly what this club means: history, prestige, and an extraordinary fan base around the world.”