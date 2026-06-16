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It's Official

Not Glasner! Amorim is Milan’s new coach!

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16.06.2026 18:47
Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim(Bild: AFP or licensors)
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Von krone Sport

It’s not Oliver Glasner, but Ruben Amorim who has now signed on as AC Milan’s new coach!

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According to media reports in Milan, the Portuguese coach—who failed to make an impact at Manchester United—has been given a contract through 2028 with an option for an additional season. Amorim, the former successful coach of Sporting Lisbon, is expected to lead the Italian powerhouse back to success. Under his predecessor, Massimiliano Allegri, the Rossoneri missed out on a Champions League spot.

Glasner Still Without a Club for Now
In addition to the head coach, Milan’s CEO, sporting director, and technical director were also let go. Last week, there was speculation about a move for the Austrian Glasner, as well as whether Austria’s national team coach Ralf Rangnick would take on a role at Milan. However, the German agreed to a contract extension with the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) last Saturday, running through the end of 2027. Following a successful stint with Crystal Palace, Glasner is currently without a club.

Amorim is already the third Portuguese coach at Milan in two years. However, both Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao were let go after a short time. “Amorim is among the ‘best-prepared and most innovative coaches of the new European generation,’” said Gerry Cardinale, owner of the RedBird investment fund, praising the new hire. Amorim is known for a clear tactical approach focused on high pressing and quick transitions. Amorim intends to take on the “challenge” with pride and enthusiasm. “I know exactly what this club means: history, prestige, and an extraordinary fan base around the world.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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