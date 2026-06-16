It's Official
Not Glasner! Amorim is Milan’s new coach!
It’s not Oliver Glasner, but Ruben Amorim who has now signed on as AC Milan’s new coach!
According to media reports in Milan, the Portuguese coach—who failed to make an impact at Manchester United—has been given a contract through 2028 with an option for an additional season. Amorim, the former successful coach of Sporting Lisbon, is expected to lead the Italian powerhouse back to success. Under his predecessor, Massimiliano Allegri, the Rossoneri missed out on a Champions League spot.
Glasner Still Without a Club for Now
In addition to the head coach, Milan’s CEO, sporting director, and technical director were also let go. Last week, there was speculation about a move for the Austrian Glasner, as well as whether Austria’s national team coach Ralf Rangnick would take on a role at Milan. However, the German agreed to a contract extension with the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) last Saturday, running through the end of 2027. Following a successful stint with Crystal Palace, Glasner is currently without a club.
Amorim is already the third Portuguese coach at Milan in two years. However, both Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao were let go after a short time. “Amorim is among the ‘best-prepared and most innovative coaches of the new European generation,’” said Gerry Cardinale, owner of the RedBird investment fund, praising the new hire. Amorim is known for a clear tactical approach focused on high pressing and quick transitions. Amorim intends to take on the “challenge” with pride and enthusiasm. “I know exactly what this club means: history, prestige, and an extraordinary fan base around the world.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.