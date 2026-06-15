Women abused
Graz Internist: At Least One Victim Underage!
In the case of the Graz internist who is under investigation for abuse and secretly recording videos in his office, the Graz District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that at least one of the victims was still a minor. Countless data storage devices that were seized are still being analyzed.
The investigation has been underway since fall 2025, after a request for legal assistance from Swiss judicial authorities arrived in Graz. The accused, who is over 60 years old, also operates a practice in Switzerland.
Data storage devices are being analyzed
As the public prosecutor’s office further explained, all of the seized data storage devices have essentially been analyzed. However, the investigation is still ongoing. The reviewed material also shows several victims whose names are not yet known. However, an exact number cannot yet be determined, said spokesperson Christian Kroschl on Monday.
The shocking case came to light through the “Krone” after a courageous victim came forward. The search for additional affected patients is now underway.
Abused and secretly filmed
The Graz-based internist is alleged to have sexually abused the women in his private practice for years and secretly filmed them naked. In some cases, the doctor is said to have even sedated them, sexually assaulted them on a gynecological chair, and recorded the acts. Numerous photos and videos were apparently seized. The women are said to have been at the practice outside of regular office hours, when no receptionist was present.
Currently, eight victims are known, but the police believe there are more and are asking them to come forward if they suspect they were also victims. The suspect is no longer allowed to practice his profession. During his interrogation, he defended himself by claiming that his actions were medically indicated and that the filming had been agreed upon.
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