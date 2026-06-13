Rangnick: “This is the right decision”

Herzog sees a “boost” for the World Cup opener

After 45 international matches, Rangnick’s record stands at 27 wins, eight draws, and ten losses. His points average of 1.98 is the highest of any ÖFB head coach since 1945 who has been in charge for at least ten matches . But now the team must demonstrate that form at the World Cup as well. The Austrians will play their opening match on Tuesday (6:00 a.m. on Wednesday CEST) in Santa Clara against Jordan. Other group opponents are defending champions Argentina and Algeria.