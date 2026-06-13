Initial Statement
Rangnick: “This is the right decision”
“This is the right decision. [...] This whole thing is really close to my heart,” says Ralf Rangnick regarding his contract extension as ÖFB head coach beyond the World Cup until the end of 2027. If the team successfully qualifies for the 2028 European Championship, the contract will automatically be extended until the tournament in Great Britain and Ireland.
Austrian soccer can breathe a sigh of relief: Rangnick is staying! Most recently, AC Milan had been courting the 67-year-old. However, the Salzburg resident opted for the ÖFB’s offer, which not only met his financial expectations but, after much back-and-forth, also fulfilled his desire for the most professional coaching staff possible. “The clarity that has now been established is of particular importance for the team,” said ÖFB Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll in a statement from the association.
Coaching staff as a key factor
“I said from the start that the extension was a fundamental decision in which many factors played a role,” said Ralf Rangnick at the press conference at the World Cup camp in Santa Barbara in his initial reaction. “Also the question of who from my coaching staff would remain available. For me, it was very important to know that my coaching staff would stay together.”
Personnel issues regarding his assistants Stefan Oesen, Onur Cinel, and Lennart Coert have been resolved. “That’s why I can sit here now and say with a really good feeling: It’s the right decision to remain in charge after the World Cup.”
Regarding the negotiations with Milan, Rangnick said: “We were contacted three weeks ago and there were discussions. I made it very clear from the start that I wanted clarity by the beginning of the World Cup—for me, the team, the country, the ÖFB, and my players. That was clearly communicated from the very beginning.”
As for Milan, there had simply been “still no clarity.” However, he never made any demands, neither of the ÖFB nor of AC Milan.
He continued: “Those were very good and trusting discussions with the ÖFB. It was important to me that my staff remain on board. “I only found out recently that everything is settled with my staff, which is why the decision was only made now. The Algeria coach also just decided to stay on. So the timing isn’t that unusual.”
The players found out after training, according to Rangnick. “I didn’t see anyone pulling a pained face. It wouldn’t have been so bad for the players if I’d waited until after the World Cup to decide. But it’s good that things are clear now.”
“A Matter Close to My Heart”
“There have been situations like this time and again where I had to decide how to proceed. If I didn’t feel comfortable here, I wouldn’t have been sitting here for the past two years. This whole thing is really close to my heart,” said Rangnick.
“I am for Austria”
With the words “I am for Austria,” the ÖFB announced Rangnick’s contract extension on social media. The former interim coach of Manchester United had joined the Austrian Football Association four years ago as the successor to his compatriot Franco Foda. After being relegated from Nations League League A, Rangnick led the ÖFB squad to the European Championship round of 16 in 2024 as group winners.
14 consecutive home games unbeaten
There, however, a 1-2 loss to Turkey in Leipzig marked the bitterest defeat of his tenure to date. By qualifying for the continental tournament in Germany, Rangnick remained under contract for the subsequent World Cup qualifiers. Austria’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years was secured in November in a dramatic playoff match in Vienna against Bosnia (1-1). The ÖFB team also finished ahead of Romania, Cyprus, and San Marino in the group. Rangnick’s squad won all three of their World Cup warm-up matches in the spring. Their current streak of 14 consecutive home games without a loss is an ÖFB record.
Herzog sees a “boost” for the World Cup opener
After 45 international matches, Rangnick’s record stands at 27 wins, eight draws, and ten losses. His points average of 1.98 is the highest of any ÖFB head coach since 1945 who has been in charge for at least ten matches . But now the team must demonstrate that form at the World Cup as well. The Austrians will play their opening match on Tuesday (6:00 a.m. on Wednesday CEST) in Santa Clara against Jordan. Other group opponents are defending champions Argentina and Algeria.
Austria’s most recent World Cup goalscorer, Andreas Herzog, described the timing of the contract extension announcement as perfect. “All’s well that ends well,” the ORF expert told the APA in Santa Barbara. There had been a bit of uncertainty in recent days. “Now he has committed to the national team, which is good timing for the first match. That will give the team an extra boost.” The matter is now settled. “Now we need a win against Jordan; that’s the most important thing for Austrian soccer right now.”
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