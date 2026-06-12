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Group B Live Updates

LIVE: Canada faces Bosnia and Herzegovina!

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12.06.2026 05:40
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Matchday 1 at the World Cup in North America! Canada is playing Bosnia and Herzegovina. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. We’re covering it live (live updates below). The score is currently 0-0! 

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In their third World Cup appearance, the Canadians are looking to lay the groundwork for a breakthrough with their first-ever World Cup victory. The star of coach Jesse Marsch’s team is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. However, the captain is likely to miss the opener due to a thigh injury. Even before the World Cup, naturalized forward Marcelo Flores was ruled out. Hopes for the first win after six losses in six World Cup matches now rest on Jonathan David. The Juventus striker is Canada’s all-time leading scorer with 39 goals.

“We need to score more goals”
Former Salzburg title-winning coach Marsch has gone eight games unbeaten with his squad. The Canadians have kept six clean sheets during that stretch, but they’ve also scored only eight goals themselves. Marsch criticized the media’s “negative questions” regarding this. “We need to score more goals, and we will score more goals,” the American emphasized. The “Maple Leafs” impressed at their last major tournament: At the 2024 Copa America in the U.S., the Canadians didn’t fall until the semifinals against world champions Argentina.

Former Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch
Former Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch(Bild: AP/Tony Gutierrez)

25,000 Bosnians expectedin
 The Bosnians are likely to feel almost at home in Toronto. As part of the Bosnian diaspora, hundreds of thousands have emigrated to North America, and around 25,000 were expected in the city for the match. An old master is set to lead the way. At 40, Edin Dzeko is the team’s main figurehead. However, the Schalke striker has recently been struggling with a shoulder injury. Haris Tabakovic, who is out with an ankle injury, will definitely miss the Group B opener.

In addition to plenty of experience, coach Sergej Barbarez has two young talents at his disposal in the attack: Esmir Bajraktarevic (21) of PSV Eindhoven and Kerim Alajbegovic of Red Bull Salzburg. The 18-year-old will return to Bayer Leverkusen after the World Cup. The “Dragons” are playing in a World Cup for the second time since 2014. Dzeko and Sead Kolasinac are still on the roster from that squad.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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