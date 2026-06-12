LIVE: Canada faces Bosnia and Herzegovina!

“We need to score more goals”

Former Salzburg title-winning coach Marsch has gone eight games unbeaten with his squad. The Canadians have kept six clean sheets during that stretch, but they’ve also scored only eight goals themselves. Marsch criticized the media’s “negative questions” regarding this. “We need to score more goals, and we will score more goals,” the American emphasized. The “Maple Leafs” impressed at their last major tournament: At the 2024 Copa America in the U.S., the Canadians didn’t fall until the semifinals against world champions Argentina.