Fishermen shocked
Horror moment: River in Lower Austria contaminated with bloody sludge
Scenes straight out of a horror movie! The Melk River near Ruprechtshofen in Lower Austria turned deep red over a stretch of about three kilometers after slaughterhouse waste from a butcher shop entered the otherwise crystal-clear river. Fishermen are sounding the alarm and speaking of a serious disruption to a sensitive ecosystem.
What unfolded in the Melk River is making conservationists and fishermen’s blood run cold: The otherwise clear river turned deep red in places—in one of the Mostviertel region’s most ecologically valuable stretches of water, of all places. Concerned residents noticed the unusual discoloration and immediately alerted fisheries inspector Stefan Höfler.
On site, the nature conservationists were met with a shocking sight. A blood-red sludge spread through the stream and eventually flowed over the Schlattenbach into the Melk. The contamination was clearly visible over a stretch of about three kilometers.
Slaughterhouse waste in the storm drain
According to initial reports, an accident occurred while loading slaughterhouse waste from a nearby butcher shop. The spilled waste is said to have subsequently been swept into a storm drain. From there, it flowed via the Schlattenbach directly into the Melk.
The only stroke of luck for the fish was that the water temperatures weren’t any higher. Otherwise, we would likely have witnessed massive fish mortality.
Fischereiaufseher Stefan Höfler
“The only saving grace for the fish was that the water temperatures weren’t any higher yet. Otherwise, we would likely have witnessed a massive fish kill,” says fisheries inspector Stefan Höfler, describing the dramatic situation.
This is because blood and organic waste can deplete water bodies of enormous amounts of oxygen. Especially during the summer months, this can lead to the death of entire fish populations within a very short time.
Threat to the “King of the Rivers”
The incident is particularly alarming because the Melk is considered a valuable habitat for rare and protected species. This includes, above all, the huchen, which is not called the “King of our Rivers” for nothing. These predatory fish, which can grow up to 1.5 meters long, are extremely sensitive to changes in their habitat.
Protected river mussels also still find suitable living conditions in the Melk. These species in particular depend on clean, oxygen-rich water.
While whitefish appear to have initially survived the pollution, experts fear long-term effects on the more sensitive inhabitants of the water. The consequences may not become apparent until weeks or months later.
Not the first bloody incident
For Höfler, however, what weighs even more heavily is that this is apparently not an isolated incident. Massive blood discharges already occurred last year. At that time, the incident was reported to the authorities. “It makes it all the worse that such negligence has occurred again,” criticizes the fisheries inspector.
The recent contamination is therefore not only causing outrage among fishermen and conservationists, but also raising questions about the safety measures that have been put in place.
Authorities must now investigate
Following a new complaint, the case is now with the Melk District Administration. They will need to determine how much waste actually entered the water and whether there have been violations of water regulations.
Concerns remain high among fishermen along the Melk. For what at first glance appears to be “merely” a red discoloration can have serious consequences for a sensitive ecosystem. The incident demonstrates once again how quickly human negligence can undo decades of efforts to protect local waterways.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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