Already in the 2nd World Cup match
Empty Seats and Hedges Spark Discussion
As early as the second World Cup match between South Korea and the Czech Republic (2-1), many empty seats were visible in the stadium in Guadalajara. This has sparked a lot of discussion—especially given the extremely high ticket prices. In addition, a hedge between the stands and the field became an eye-catcher.
According to FIFA, 44,985 spectators did not miss the second Group A match at the Guadalajara stadium. But TV footage from Mexico clearly showed that some seats remained empty. In the lower tier, an entire section was barely occupied. No wonder, considering the ticket prices. Fans are once again voicing strong criticism of FIFA’s pricing model.
Extreme prices
For the World Cup final in New Jersey, hospitality packages were already being offered on the secondary market for up to 600,000 euros. At one point, final tickets were even up for sale here for several million euros.
FIFA boss fights back
Gianni Infantino defended the controversial World Cup ticket prices. “It’s not as if someone wakes up and sets the prices,” said the FIFA president, pointing to ticket prices for other top sports in the U.S. The starting price of $60 for World Cup tickets is the lowest in comparison, Infantino said.
The FIFA president recently stated that demand had exceeded expectations by “tenfold or more.” The empty stands in Guadalajara cast doubt on that claim.
Hedge draws attention
In addition to the sparsely filled stadium, a hedge surrounding the field also drewattentionin Guadalajara. It is intended to prevent fans from stepping onto the turf.
Moreover, the hedge does not block the fans’ view. That is, if one can even afford the expensive tickets for the World Cup matches…
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