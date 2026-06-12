It's official!
Future of ÖFB national team player Gregoritsch clarified
The “Krone” recently reported that Michael Gregoritsch would likely remain with FC Augsburg, and now the German club has provided clarity. On Friday, the Bundesliga club announced: “Gregerl is staying!” This means the striker can head into the World Cup with peace of mind.
It’s news that brings great joy to many Augsburg fans. After all, Gregoritsch has won over the hearts of Augsburg fans not only with his strong performances on the field but also with his warm personality. That’s another reason why it soon became clear that the Austrian national team player, on loan from Brøndby, would be signed permanently.
Joy in Augsburg
“Gregerl is staying,” the Swabians announced on Instagram. They exercised the purchase option and tied the Austrian national team player to the club through 2027 with an option for an additional year. “We’re glad you’re staying with us,” they say happily in Augsburg.
“I feel very comfortable at FC Augsburg. I feel a great deal of trust, and I know the environment very well,” the veteran said happily. This is also important for the Austrian national team! Because Gregoritsch can now head into the World Cup with a clear mind.
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