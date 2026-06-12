A Ruling with Consequences
A bombshell: Alcohol banned in vending machine shops
A ruling by the Administrative Court has clarified a long-standing controversial issue. The decision could have far-reaching consequences for numerous convenience stores. The city of Linz sees its previous stance vindicated and has announced further inspections. Read here to find out what the ruling specifically means and what penalties may apply.
A recent ruling by the Administrative Court (VwGH) clarifies the legal situation regarding the sale of alcohol in so-called vending machine shops. The highest judges ruled that spaces equipped exclusively with self-service vending machines and operated without staff do not qualify as “business premises” under the Trade Regulation Act. The sale of alcoholic beverages via such vending machines is therefore prohibited.
“Our position has been confirmed”
The decision confirms the legal position previously held by the City of Linz, which has been taking action against the sale of alcohol in unstaffed vending machine shops for years. SP Mayor Dietmar Prammer sees the ruling as confirmation of his position: “The City of Linz has long held the legal view that the sale of alcohol in unstaffed vending machine shops is not permitted. The Administrative Court has now clearly confirmed this stance.”
Vending machine shops to become alcohol-free
The decision is of great significance, particularly with regard to the protection of minors. “Easy access to alcohol around the clock via unattended vending machines is incompatible with effective protection of minors. Our goal is clear: vending machine shops in Linz should become alcohol-free,” emphasizes Prammer.
Legal situation was previously controversial
Until now, the legal situation was controversial, which made it difficult for the authorities to take consistent action. With this new ruling, however, it has been clarified that the sale of alcohol via self-service vending machines in freely accessible vending machine shops is generally prohibited—and not just with regard to minors. Violations are punishable by administrative fines of up to 2,180 euros.
“Protecting children is the top priority”
FPF City Councilor for Public Safety Michael Raml also welcomes the decision. “Clear rules and consistent enforcement are essential for a safe Linz. Protecting our children and youth is our top priority. Alcohol must not be available around the clock without any personal oversight,” he explains. The Administrative Court’s decision demonstrates that the city’s approach to date has been correct.
Several cases are already pending
In recent months, the city had already stepped up inspections and initiated several proceedings. According to the city, five administrative penalty proceedings are currently pending before the Upper Austria Provincial Administrative Court. In five other cases, penalty orders have already been issued, against which appeals have been filed. In addition, complaints are currently being prepared against two other vending machine shops.
Inspections will continue
With this clarification from the highest court, the city expects the ongoing proceedings to be resolved more quickly. Inspections of vending machine shops are to continue in the future. The city announces that it will continue to take consistent action against the sale of alcohol in unattended vending machine shops.
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