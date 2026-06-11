LIVE: Mexico rewards its dominance with a 1-0 lead

The fact that the score was still just 1-0 for Mexico five minutes after the restart seemed like a minor miracle from the perspective of “Bafana, bafana.” For a moment, their goalkeeper Williams appeared to be suddenly struck by color blindness when, completely unpressured, he pushed the ball past a teammate in a yellow-clad teammate and instead pushed it low into the feet of the green-clad Mexican Lira, who—likely out of sheer bewilderment—did NOT immediately score the 2-0 (46th minute). And shortly thereafter, Gutiérrez was fouled by Sithole at the very last moment just outside the South African penalty area as he was heading toward a goal. The logical consequence: the player partly responsible for the first goal conceded was sent off with the tournament’s first red card.