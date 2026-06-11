Hipp Blackmail
New Expert Report: It Was the Same Poison in the Jars!
Finally, a bit more clarity: The comparative analysis report on the rat poison in the case of the attempted extortion against baby food manufacturer Hipp is now available. According to the Eisenstadt District Attorney’s Office, the poison found in the baby food jars matches the poison found at the suspect Pavel S.’s residence in terms of composition and concentration.
The rat poison was—as reported—found at the 39-year-old suspect’s residence in St. Gilgen am Wolfgangsee. According to the brand-new report, the composition and concentration are identical to those of the rat poison used to tamper with the Hipp jars. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed this on Thursday.
However, this is not proof that it is the same poison, clarified Petra Bauer, spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office, to ORF Burgenland. It is, however, another piece of evidence in the investigation.
It has been clear since mid-May that the rat poison contained in the jars would not have been life-threatening, but the dose was high enough to cause harmful health effects. Especially in young children.
Explosive details about a life of luxury
Investigations by “Krone” had already previously brought to light interesting details about the ex-Hipp manager’s (luxury) lifestyle. The father of three and alleged blackmailer could not only afford the mortgage on a 75.43-square-meter condominium purchased in 2001 for 402,000 euros in the idyllic Salzkammergut town of St. Gilgen. The apartment features two large terraces and a garden with a beautiful view.
Expensive vacations, designer clothes, and cars
Shortly before his arrest, Pavel S. is also said to have purchased a plot of land with a stunning view of Lake Wolfgang for around 600,000 euros. Added to this are expensive vacations, a Range Rover, and designer clothing. The suspect is also said not to have shied away from forging pay stubs. From a reported net income of around 3,500 euros, he is said to have faked an income of more than 10,000 euros after taxes. Using the forged pay stubs, he is said to have ultimately fraudulently obtained another loan of 900,000 euros from a Slovakian bank in his home country.
Pavel S. is currently in pretrial detention due to the risk of flight, obstruction of justice, and the likelihood of committing further crimes. The next detention review hearing is scheduled for June 16.
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