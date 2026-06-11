New Expert Report: It Was the Same Poison in the Jars!

Expensive vacations, designer clothes, and cars

Shortly before his arrest, Pavel S. is also said to have purchased a plot of land with a stunning view of Lake Wolfgang for around 600,000 euros. Added to this are expensive vacations, a Range Rover, and designer clothing. The suspect is also said not to have shied away from forging pay stubs. From a reported net income of around 3,500 euros, he is said to have faked an income of more than 10,000 euros after taxes. Using the forged pay stubs, he is said to have ultimately fraudulently obtained another loan of 900,000 euros from a Slovakian bank in his home country.