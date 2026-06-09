According to reports in the *Krone*
ÖVP withdraws plan to increase party funding
A bombshell regarding party funding: Following “Krone” reports on the planned increase, the government is withdrawing its plans one day before the budget speech. Neither party, parliamentary group, nor academic funding will be increased over the next two years.
The only thing greater than the uproar following the revelation of the plans was likely the fear of even worse poll results. As the “Krone” learned, ÖVP Chancellor Christian Stocker withdrew the planned one-percent increase in funding for political parties and parliamentary groups.
On Tuesday morning, a high-level meeting took place at the Chancellery between Chancellor Christian Stocker, Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler, and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger. The result: Funding for political parties, parliamentary groups, and academies will not be increased over the next two years. Chancellor Stocker explains: “In times when everyone must do their part, political parties are also contributing to budget consolidation.”
Cost-saving within the system has always been important to us.
NEOS-Chefin Beate Meinl-Reisinger
And Foreign Minister and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger adds: “Making savings within the system has always been important to us. For us at NEOS, it was clear from the start: In a time of crisis, when everyone has to tighten their belts, the parties must also make savings within their own ranks. It’s good that there is now agreement within the government that we will not increase party funding for two years.”
This followed plans by the ÖVP to increase the funding. The SPÖ took a similar view—the NEOS opposed the increases (ultimately successfully).
As is well known, the plans drew a barrage of criticism once they became public. NEOS National Council member Sophie Wotschke saw a potential increase as “sending the completely wrong signal.” She believes that politicians should not exempt themselves from necessary austerity measures. Similar criticism is coming from the opposition. “While pensions are effectively being cut and family benefits are being slashed, this bunch of losers is fighting to line their own pockets even further,” criticized FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz.
Sigi Maurer, deputy club leader of the Greens, also told the “Krone”: “As far as party funding is concerned, the inflation adjustment should be suspended this year. That would be a sensible contribution.”
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