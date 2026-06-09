Victim forced to kneel; girl struck her with a bottle

Systemic weaknesses define this case

According to the lawyer, the child experienced sexual boundary violations there at the hands of a security employee. There was a lack of structure and neglect. Added to this were mutual negative influences from the residents with prior issues. “My client was let down during the crisis and lost her way in the process,” he says. The foster mother also told the judge that the girl was unable to secure adequate out-of-home placement for months and had to wait months for urgently needed therapy. Even the representative of the State Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Youth described it as a case unlike any he had seen in 30 years of practice.