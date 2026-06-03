Relegation to the 4th Division
Forced relegation! Iconic German club loses its license
The long wait for TSV 1860 Munich has come to an end—though not a happy one: The traditional German club, which finished 8th in the 3rd Division this year, has had its license revoked due to a failure to submit proof of liquidity on time, resulting in forced relegation to the Bavarian Regional League!
The Munich club had until 5 p.m. today to submit the licensing documents required by the DFB—and thus secure a happy ending at the last minute. However, the club announced that it was unable to meet this deadline.
“The reason for this is an unfulfilled financing commitment!”
“The reason for this is an unfulfilled financing commitment from our shareholder Hasan Ismaik and his affiliated companies,” announced TSV 1860 Munich on its website.
“This development is particularly disappointing, as both the management and the representatives of the parent club had relied on the fulfillment of the commitment made,” explained Gernot Mang, president of the parent club TSV München von 1860 e. V..
The club had always shown itself to be willing to compromise, but could not disregard the requirements of the bylaws and association regulations.
“Unfortunately, this wish has not been fulfilled!”
Managing Director Manfred Paula added that he had been “firmly convinced until the very end” that a solution could be found in the interest of the professional soccer club.
“Unfortunately, this wish did not come true. We will now devote all our energy to putting together a strong squad for the upcoming season in the Bavarian Regional League.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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