Niessl: “The government has been dithering since January”

Criticism of His Own Party

Once again far more clear-cut than his own party, the SPÖ—which, by its own admission, is pursuing a “middle-of-the-road plan” on the issue—he speaks out in the “Krone” in favor of the “Austria Plus” model recommended by the specially appointed Military Service Commission: eight months of basic military service and two months of mandatory reserve training. “This model has my full support. The federal government has been dithering since January. That’s not a proud moment for the ÖVP, NEOS, or even my own party, the SPÖ!” said Niessl. A swift decision is needed, he added, not more endless “bargaining like at a bazaar.”