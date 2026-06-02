Bad news! Christoph Baumgartner to miss World Cup

"Baumi" was missing from the starting lineup

According to the ÖFB, Baumgartner felt a sharp pain in his hip flexor area while taking a shot during warm-ups for Monday’s friendly against Tunisia in Vienna. Rangnick subsequently removed the Lower Austrian from the starting lineup and replaced him with Michael Gregoritsch. On Tuesday morning, Baumgartner underwent further examinations that revealed the extent of the injury. Exactly how long Baumgartner will be sidelined remains unclear. However, a return at a later stage of the World Cup is not possible.