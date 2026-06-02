It’s official: Mirjam Puchner is ending her career

The Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV) will have to do without speed specialist Mirjam Puchner effective immediately! The 34-year-old has decided to end her career after roughly 13 years on the Ski World Cup circuit. “I deliberately took this time because I didn’t want to rush into anything. Now the time has come for me to say that I’m ending my career. I’m glad it’s out in the open now,” said the Pongau native emotionally.