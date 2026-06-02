“The time has come!”
It’s official: Mirjam Puchner is ending her career
The decision has been made! Ski ace Mirjam Puchner announced on Tuesday that she is ending her career. The Salzburg native won two medals at major events.
The Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV) will have to do without speed specialist Mirjam Puchner effective immediately! The 34-year-old has decided to end her career after roughly 13 years on the Ski World Cup circuit. “I deliberately took this time because I didn’t want to rush into anything. Now the time has come for me to say that I’m ending my career. I’m glad it’s out in the open now,” said the Pongau native emotionally.
The downhill skier couldn’t say exactly when her decision had matured. “You just feel it. The thought had crossed my mind quite often last season. But during a competition phase, there’s little room for that. That’s why I said I’d think about it after the season. You can tell that now is the time for something new.”
Puchner’s World Cup debut 13 years ago
The Pongau native made her debut on the big stage in January 2013. In total, she stood on the World Cup podium nine times and celebrated two victories (downhill races in St. Moritz in 2016 and Soldeu in 2019). Puchner also delivered strong performances at major events: in 2022, she won Olympic silver in the super-G in Beijing, and at the home World Championships in Saalbach in 2025, she took silver in the downhill.
I deliberately took this time because I didn’t want to rush into my decision.
Mirjam PUCHNER
Now a new chapter awaits her. “I’m not starting from scratch. I’ve always said that anything I can do in terms of education alongside my career is a positive thing. Now we’ll have some discussions and see where the journey takes me,” Puchner said of her future.
The Olympics and the Home World Championships as Highlights
Among her fondest memories, Puchner cited not only her participation in the Olympic Games but also the home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.