EU Plans to Undermine Air Passengers’ Rights

Under current law, passengers are entitled to the following for delays of more than three hours:

250 euros for flights up to 1,500 km

250 euros for flights up to 1,500 km 400 euros for flights between 1,500 and 3,500 km

400 euros for flights between 1,500 and 3,500 km 600 euros for flights of 3,500 km or more

Under the current proposal, the three-hour threshold remains, but the compensation amount is set to drop significantly: