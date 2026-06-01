Final World Cup warm-up LIVE: Austria vs. Tunisia

"Eagles of Carthage" Dominate in World Cup Qualifiers

Opponent Tunisia will face Belgium in a friendly on June 6; at the World Cup, the North Africans will take on Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands. Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi has served as head coach since January of this year; among the well-known players on the 44th-ranked team (Austria is ranked 24th) include Rani Khedira (Union Berlin) and Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt). In the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, the “Eagles of Carthage” were eliminated in the round of 16, but they comfortably qualified for the finals in North America with nine wins and one draw in ten matches.