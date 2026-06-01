Live updates on the international match
Final World Cup warm-up LIVE: Austria vs. Tunisia
The final test for the upcoming World Cup in North America: Austria faces Tunisia. We’re covering the match live in the ticker below. The score is currently 0-0.
Here is the LIVE TICKER:
With just over two weeks to go before their first World Cup match, Austria’s national soccer team faces its final tough test. The ÖFB squad is playing an international match against Tunisia tonight at Vienna’s Happel Stadium, serving as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup and, above all, for the opening match on June 17 against Jordan. Head coach Ralf Rangnick hopes to gather some final important insights and secure a victory three days before the team departs for the U.S.
Tunisia was deliberately chosen as an opponent to prepare for the match against Jordan. “There are similarities in their playing styles. Jordan’s style is also geared toward counterattacks and playing from a deep block,” explained Rangnick.
Lineup against Tunisia will resemble that against Jordan
His team’s approach remains unchanged. “We’ll try to execute our game plan as well as possible on the field,” said Rangnick. They won’t hold back, because “you can’t play a match that way with our style of play. But that doesn’t mean you risk life and limb in tackles—the guys are smart enough to know better.”
The starting lineup against Tunisia will provide clear indications of the lineup for the Jordan match, the 67-year-old revealed. Just as you wouldn’t put the second string on stage for the dress rehearsal of a musical or play, the German emphasized. “You can safely assume that it will largely be the same eleven that could also play against Jordan.”
There will already be “a change or two” at halftime, with more likely to follow as the game progresses. For the players, this is the last chance before the World Cup to showcase themselves in an international match, as the friendly against Guatemala scheduled for June 11 near Los Angeles has been canceled. Rangnick was anything but unhappy about this. “I’m not upset at all.”
The cancellation has a “rather positive” effect on World Cup preparations, according to Rangnick, because it saves the team, among other things, two bus trips of several hours each from Santa Barbara to the Los Angeles area. Instead, they will play an 11-on-11 practice match with their own jerseys and possibly their own referee.
"Eagles of Carthage" Dominate in World Cup Qualifiers
Opponent Tunisia will face Belgium in a friendly on June 6; at the World Cup, the North Africans will take on Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands. Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi has served as head coach since January of this year; among the well-known players on the 44th-ranked team (Austria is ranked 24th) include Rani Khedira (Union Berlin) and Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt). In the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, the “Eagles of Carthage” were eliminated in the round of 16, but they comfortably qualified for the finals in North America with nine wins and one draw in ten matches.
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