East Tyrolean Delivers a Convincing Performance
Historic! Gall finishes the Giro d’Italia in second place
Now it’s official: Felix Gall finished the 2026 Giro d’Italia in second place and has broken into new territory with his first podium finish at a Grand Tour!
With his brilliant performance in Italy, the East Tyrolean surpassed his fifth-place finish at the 2025 Tour de France. The 28-year-old’s second-place finish behind top star Jonas Vingegaard is also a promising sign for the future. This year, the 28-year-old still has a chance to shine on the big stage at the Vuelta. He aims to take the next step at the Tour in 2027.
During the three weeks of the Giro, Gall once again impressed with his climbing skills following ideal preparation in altitude training. He also remained cool-headed in critical situations, demonstrated strong nerves, and could always rely on his Decathlon teammates. With the exception of two-time Tour champion Vingegaard, Gall outshone all his competitors. His confidently secured podium finish at the second-most important stage race is outstanding not only for him but also, from a historical perspective, for Austria. After all, until now, only once—in 1957, when Adolf Christian finished third in the Tour de France—has an Austrian rider stood on the podium of a Grand Tour. At the Giro, no Austrian has ever finished higher than fifth.
The Tour de France remains the ultimate goal
Thanks to his brilliant performance at the Giro, the 2015 Junior World Champion now has a more realistic chance of reaching the podium at the Tour as well. “The Tour is just the Tour,” Gall emphasized in Italy, while also making it clear that the Giro podium takes precedence over his fifth-place finish in the Tour in 2025. Whether he returns to the Grande Boucle next year—where his star rose in 2023 with a victory on the queen stage—also depends on a 19-year-old Frenchman.
That’s because his teammate Paul Seixas is one of the rising superstars who is expected to cause a sensation in July during his Tour debut for the Decathlon team, which has been significantly bolstered by millions in sponsorship from the logistics company CMA CGM. Given the potentially contentious role of Tour captain in the future, it’s conceivable that Gall will switch teams once his current contract expires at the end of the year.
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