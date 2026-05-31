Historic! Gall finishes the Giro d’Italia in second place

During the three weeks of the Giro, Gall once again impressed with his climbing skills following ideal preparation in altitude training. He also remained cool-headed in critical situations, demonstrated strong nerves, and could always rely on his Decathlon teammates. With the exception of two-time Tour champion Vingegaard, Gall outshone all his competitors. His confidently secured podium finish at the second-most important stage race is outstanding not only for him but also, from a historical perspective, for Austria. After all, until now, only once—in 1957, when Adolf Christian finished third in the Tour de France—has an Austrian rider stood on the podium of a Grand Tour. At the Giro, no Austrian has ever finished higher than fifth.